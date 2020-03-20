MurLarkey Distilled Spirits Will Produce, Distribute Free Hand Sanitizer

Northern Virginia residents will soon have increased access to hand sanitizer thanks to a local craft distillery in Bristow.

To support the “war” effort against the COVID-19 coronavirus, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow, Virginia, will be producing and distributing free hand sanitizer to its community members.

“We must all do our part in this war on coronavirus. We are the MurLarkey Family, and we are all in this together,” said co-owner Thomas Murray, signing off with, “Sláinte,” Gaelic for “to your heart.”

Starting Mar. 25, MurLarkey Distiller will be handing out 8 oz. of ethyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer on a first-come, first-serve basis. After checking updates on social media, as the date is tentative at this point, visitors are encouraged to bring a large plastic zip-lock bag to the distillery located at 7961 Gainsford Ct., Bristow, just off Wellington Road.

Employees of the distillery will distribute the sanitizer outside the building, filling people’s bags, via limited hand-to-hand contact. People can then fill their empty containers at home, making it more environmentally friendly. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line.

The craft distillery industry has been reaching out to the World Health Organization and the Federal Tax and Trade Bureau, asking to contribute to the “war effort” by providing this much-needed service. Mar. 19, the two agencies gave their permission, so long as distilleries follow a prescribed formula. These local productions should fill the gap, as corporate produced sanitizers are more difficult to find and purchase

Craft distilleries, which produce high-proof alcohols, such as whiskey, gin or vodka, are in a unique position to create sanitizer. They have large amounts of Ethyl alcohol and have facilities capable of large-scale production. Harder to find are the other two ingredients, glycerin, and Hydrogen Peroxide. The scarcity of those ingredients could hinder production, said Murray, but hopes they become available.

Along with serving their community, the folks at MurLarkey, Tom Murray and Jim Larkin intend to help those on the front line fighting the coronavirus such as responders. “We desire to help these folks as best we can,” Murray said.

They will also be accepting bulk orders from federal, state and local agencies once they can meet production. (The distillery may choose to prioritize these orders, which is why it is so important that community members check updates before showing up on Wednesday.)

Murray and Larkin hope to serve their Northern Virginia neighbor in Prince William and Fairfax counties, which is the reason they are requiring in-person pickup. It will be one 8 oz. solution per person while supplies last. Follow MurLarkey on their website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for updates on availability and other news!

During to social distancing, MurLarkey’s tasting room remains closed. However, they will continue to sell their whiskey on location and can provide curbside delivery when customers call ahead or request during sanitizer pick-up.

MurLarkey Distillery will continue to update its website and social media pages, alerting people to the availability of the hand sanitizer.

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MURLARKEY.COM PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO READ ABOUT WHAT MURLARKEY IS DOING TO KEEP OUR PATRONS AND NEIGHBORS HEALTHY REGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS. Dear MurLarkians, Thank you all for your interest in MurLarkey Hand Sanitizer. The response has been overwhelming both in demand and in your kind notes of support! Thank you! We will begin production next week and we are striving to accommodate all in need. Many agencies, first responder units, county and state governments have contacted us requesting our help. We are honored and will do what we can to accommodate bulk orders. Please note that our focus remains on our community. Therefore bulk orders will be prioritized: to Virginia, Prince William and Fairfax counties and municipalities and their first responder / medical units who are at the front line including federal agencies operating in our community. If you are the point of contact at one of these groups and are in need of bulk (200 gallons or more), please email us at: bulk.request@murlarkey.com. To our individual patrons who are in need, we will begin offering 8 ounce Ziploc baggies next Wednesday March 25th. We will be limiting these to one per person until we can ramp up production. These will be on a first come first served basis. We do apologize but we cannot reserve. If you have not done so, please join our newsletter and / or follow us on social (@murlarkey), as these are the best tools we have available to keep you all up to speed. MurLarkey Newsletter sign-up Thank you again for all your kindness and support! Time for Papi and Kevin to crank out some “Papi’s Finest” Hand Sanitizer. Sláinte (Irish for ‘to your health”) Tom Thomas W. Murray

Co-Founder & CEO

MurLarkey

UPDATE: Afternoon of March 20, 2020

Dear MurLarkians, Thank you all for your interest in MurLarkey Hand Sanitizer. The response has been overwhelming both in demand and in your kind notes of support! Thank you! We will begin production next week and we are striving to accommodate all in need. Many agencies, first responder units, county and state governments have contacted us requesting our help. We are honored and will do what we can to accommodate bulk orders. Please note that our focus remains on our community. Therefore bulk orders will be prioritized: to Virginia, Prince William and Fairfax counties and municipalities and their first responder / medical units who are at the front line including federal agencies operating in our community. If you are the point of contact at one of these groups and are in need of bulk (200 gallons or more), please email us at: bulk.request@murlarkey.com. To our individual patrons who are in need, we will begin offering 8 ounce Ziploc baggies next Wednesday March 25th. We will be limiting these to one per person until we can ramp up production. These will be on a first come first served basis. We do apologize but we cannot reserve. If you have not done so, please join our newsletter and / or follow us on social (@murlarkey), as these are the best tools we have available to keep you all up to speed. MurLarkey Newsletter sign-up Thank you again for all your kindness and support! Time for Papi and Kevin to crank out some “Papi’s Finest” Hand Sanitizer. Sláinte (Irish for ‘to your health”) Tom Thomas W. Murray

Co-Founder & CEO

MurLarkey

Murray said that people can make hand sanitizer at home so long as they have all the ingredients: ethyl alcohol, glycerin, and Hydrogen Peroxide. He encourages those who can self-produce, to do so.

If anyone has a lead on procuring large amounts of those ingredients, he would appreciate they reach out to him at the distillery.

*Dates are subject to change, follow MurLarkey Distilled Spirits for updates.

Find out more about MurLarkey Distilled Spirits!

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.