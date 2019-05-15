The Next Steps’ IN³, princewilliam.tv Highlight Local Businesses via Live Video

IN³, a special event of The Next Steps, LLC, offered Prince William small business owners the opportunity to appear on a ‘QVC’ style program on the web-based princewilliam.tv on April 27. The live video was produced at AR Workshop in Bristow Center.

All business owners received five minutes to promote their businesses, which appears on princewilliam.tv’s website and social media platforms along with on The Next Steps, LLC website. Business owners also received a copies of their segments to share via their own web-based media or to use as a marketing tool.

The videos were conducted in an interview format, making them “conversational” said Nicole Ratner, CAE, CMP who runs The Next Steps, LLC with her husband and business partner, Dan.

Participants said that Nicole and Dan, who served as the interviewers, put people immediately at ease.

Princewilliam.tv’s Joel Andrews was happy to host the videos. He said he began princewillliam.tv, mainly recording sports, but is excited to be transitioning into various other avenues such as highlighting local events and business profiles such as these.

Meanwhile, the Ratners have been offering seminars to help people to grow their small businesses via IN³ programs. IN³ or “Into the 3rd” stands for Independent, Inspired and Invited because they serve independent business owners by helping to provide inspiration. The “invited” is because they are invited to participate in IN³ seminars and events.

The video sessions were a new approach for IN³, but fit within their central mission to help local small businesses. “Online marketing is huge,” said Nicole, especially on social media platforms.

The couple chose spring as the time to launch the videos. “It’s gift-giving season,” said Nicole, noting Mother’s Day, Teachers Appreciation Week, Father’s Day, and graduations are happening, not to mention peak wedding season.

Rae Roach, a speaker and authenticity coach, participated in the IN³ video. Her business model is to help people learn to trust, speak their truth and incorporate their core values into everything they do. She said once people can master how they feel about themselves, “greatness can emerge.”

Roach was happy with the IN³ & princewilliam.tv special event because it enabled her to introduce herself to potential clients in an authentic way. She recognizes business owners can only attend so many networking events and she hopes the video will help her to reach a wider group of people.

Lisa Kinney of Beach Bum Boutique sells LuLaRoe clothing. She also believes people do not just buy products. For business owners cultivating relationships is essential, especially for people without a storefront.

“I try to make it more personable, to have a nice relaxing setting,” she said. “You want to build these close relationships with your client.”

She said the live event was on par with other events IN³ has done. “I’ve done numerous events with Nicole,” she said.

Kinney is rolling out her new branding while letting people know about her style. “I try to keep it fresh and fun for my customers.”

Kerry O’Neill is a Tastefully Simple “Meal Solutionologist.” Tastefully Simple offers easy to make gourmet style food that is “simple, delicious and fun.”

O’Neill likes the Tastefully Simple business model because she gets people to throw small parties where guests can “try it before they buy it.” And because it is completely different – much more laid back –than her work in HR.

She loves to work with The Next Steps, LLC and participate in programs such as IN³, which provides her tips and insight on how to successfully run a business by being proactive and keeping up with the latest marketing solutions.

“The Next Steps, LLC (and Into the 3rd programs) is just a great organization. They always have great speakers.” When she heard about the video, she thought “I’m in.”

“I don’t go live all the time,” she said. She likes that someone else was recording and directing.

“I didn’t think about it. I talked to Dan,” she said.

Look for more collaboration between The Next Steps, LLC and princewilliam.tv. Watch the live special event at https://princewilliam.tv/ and if interested in future programs you can request more information at https://thenextstepsllc.com/pwtv/ via the information form at the bottom.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.