Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon Entering 4th Year Running

Find out why the Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon was voted Runner-up for Best Half Marathon and Best Course in the DC Metropolitan area by Washington Running Report!

Entering its 4th year, The Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon & 5K has become one of the largest participatory athletic events in Prince William County and has emerged as one of the premier distance running events in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The race, owned and operated by Fun Run Racing in Bristow, Virginia, will be held Sunday, Sept. 29. Fun Run Racing is again thrilled to welcome Novant Health UVA Health System as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 race.

“Their generous support over the years has been instrumental in establishing the race as a signature athletic event in the county,” said race owner/organizer Rob Dulin.

The 13.1-mile race offers runners a unique racing experience. The race start is staged at Jiffy Lube Live. Once the starting gun fires at 7 a.m., runners will make their way to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which they will travel through on a parkway-like paved course that is entirely closed to traffic. Racers can enjoy the natural scenery as well as the historical monuments and battlefields dedicated to the Civil War.

The 5K race presented by LifeTime Gainesville begins at 7:20 a.m. and proceeds along the same route as the half marathon. By the time the half marathon & 5K runners return to Jiffy Lube Live, the race celebration will be in full swing.

Friends and family are welcome to enjoy the festivities Jiffy Lube Live while runners are on the course. Here, runners and spectators can enjoy a race village atmosphere complete with music from a DJ and post-race food/drink.

With the continuing support from Live Nation, Prince William County government, PWC Police and Fire & Rescue, Visit Prince William, PWC Parks and Recreation, Manassas National Battlefield, Jiffy Lube Live, Virginia Ole Hams, the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation, and LifeTime Gainesville – the half marathon promises to be an exciting event for all.

Prince William County provides an attractive opportunity for runners looking for fun, family-oriented racing events in the DC region. Participants can say “goodbye” to off-site parking, long Metro rides, and the dreaded 4:30 a.m. race wake-up call; and say “hello” to easy on-site parking, short walks to the start line, and a truly “FUN RUN!”

For additional information and to register, please visit www.princewilliamhalfmarathon.com.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.