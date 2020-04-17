OmniRide Adds Precautions for Essential Traveling Amid COVID-19

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide is continuing to provide service to ensure that essential employees are able to get to work and the public can get to critical destinations like grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals. However, we ask that unless you have essential business, please obey the Governor’s order to stay home.

For those passengers that are conducting essential traveling, OmniRide continues to take recommended precautions to decrease the chances that passengers and staff on our buses will spread COVID-19. This includes stringent cleaning of bus interiors daily, focusing on common areas such a handrails, arm rests, seat backs, and the bus operator’s compartment. Local buses are also being pulled off-route at mid-day to be sanitized before being put back into service. We are also performing enhanced cleaning once a week on all buses, and have upgraded the strength of cleaning products used on the bus fleet.

Until further notice, the OmniRide Transit Center main lobby is closed. The adjoining climate-controlled waiting area will remain open during its regular hours, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., as will an exterior covered waiting area. Additionally, and starting immediately, OmniRide will be adding the following measures to keep OmniRide drivers and passengers safe:

When possible, drivers are limiting the number of passengers to 10 at a time. Limiting the number of passengers on each bus should help occupants avoid close contact with others and ensure social distancing.

Passengers will be permitted to ride the bus for one loop only . Again, this limits extended exposure and contact with drivers and passengers.

. Again, this limits extended exposure and contact with drivers and passengers. Seats closest to the bus operator are being blocked off to encourage social distancing from the driver.

OmniRide has suspended fares on its Local and Metro Express services to minimize interactions between bus operators and riders and allow customers to board quickly and self-distance more effectively. Fares are still required for commuter services but cash is not accepted.

Please follow all directives by drivers and exercise patience.

OmniRide also asks passengers to prevent spreading the virus by following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) by:

Washing hands frequently

Staying out of public if you have flu symptoms

Covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Avoiding close contact with sick people

Wearing a mask when out in public

Not riding the bus if you tested positive for COVID-19, are currently awaiting test results, or think you may have been exposed to someone who has the virus.

For more information contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or email to Omni@OmniRide.com

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, Stafford County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

