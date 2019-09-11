OmniRide Celebrates Try Transit Week

Free Rides on Friday, September 20

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide will offer free rides on all buses on Friday, September 20, 2019 to celebrate Virginia’s annual Try Transit Week – an educational event designed to encourage people to try a bus, commuter rail, ferry or vanpool rather than driving alone.

Try Transit Week is set for September 16-20, 2019 and is sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

Participants who pledge to try transit at TryTransitWeek.org are automatically entered for a chance to win a year of free transit service from a participating Virginia transit provider as well as a pair of round-trip tickets aboard Virginia’s state-sponsored Amtrak Northeast Regional train. Other prizes include monthly or weekly passes for transit service in areas throughout Virginia. Pledges will be accepted through September 20, 2019.

OmniRide offers Express bus services to popular destinations in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. as well as local buses throughout the Prince William County area. OmniRide also can help people find carpools and vanpools that help commuters save time and money!

“Public transportation is an effective way of mitigating traffic congestion, improving air quality and getting around Virginia,” said Jennifer Mitchell, DRPT Director. “Virginia’s transit services connect the Commonwealth to employment opportunities and make experiences more accessible to the community.”

OmniRide also is participating in Car Free Days, which this year will extend from September 21-23. Visit the OmniRide table at the Manassas Farmer’s Market on Saturday, September 21 and learn more about alternatives to driving alone. The Car Free Days promotion is sponsored locally by Commuter Connections. Register to participate and be entered to win prizes at CarFreeMetroDC.org .

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) reports those who switch their daily commute from car to public transportation save about $10,000 annually. Investment in public transportation also benefits local and statewide economic growth. Every $1 appropriated for public transportation generates $4 in economic returns, according to APTA.

For more information about OmniRide’s bus services and carpooling/vanpooling options, contact OmniRide at Omni@OmniRide.com or 703-730-6664. VisitTryTransitWeek.org for contest rules and regulations and to take the pledge to participate in Try Transit Week.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

