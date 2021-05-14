OmniRide Encourages Residents to Bike to Work, May 21

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide and Prince William County are participating in Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 21. It is being organized at the regional level by Commuter Connections (COG) and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA). This year is the Washington, D.C. region’s 20th anniversary.

The event is intended to increase awareness and participation in bicycling as a method of transportation to work instead of driving alone. The first 15,000 to register for Bike to Work Day and stop at one of the many pit stops in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, will receive a free T-shirt. The local pit stop locations are:

Dumfries – Dumfries Town Hall/ Community Center, 17755 Main Street, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Haymarket Bicycles – 4414 Costello Way, Haymarket, VA 20169, 6 am to 9:30 am

Manassas – George Mason University, Freedom Center Boulevard & University Boulevard, 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Manassas VRE station, 9431 West Street, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Rippon Landing VRE station, 15511 Farm Creek Drive, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, near the intersection of the Prince William Parkway bike trail, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Woodbridge – Woodbridge VRE station, 1040 Express Way, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

OmniRide will be sponsoring the Rippon Landing Pit Stop. Those still teleworking can still participate by bicycling to a pit stop and bicycling home.

Register and review COVID-19 restrictions here.

Bike Exploration Month

OmniRide is also participating in Bike Exploration Month for the entire month of May. This is an awareness campaign to extend biking beyond Bike to Work Day. It focuses on educating residents on how to take their bikes on transit, bike amenities at commuter lots to include bike lockers and bike racks, and the bike trails in the county that can be used for community and fun.

OmniRide provides resources for passengers to ride their bikes to a nearby OmniRide bus stop and then board an OmniRide Local, East-West Express, or Metro Express bus to complete their commute. Buses have been equipped with bike racks on the front so passengers can take their bikes with them at no additional charge. Express buses don’t have bike racks, but riders can still park their bicycles at select commuter lots and ride the bus to their final destination.

Learn more about Bike Exploration Month and commuting with a bike here.

For more information on all of OmniRide’s services visit OmniRide.com.

