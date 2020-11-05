OmniRide to Hold Virtual Meeting Geared towards Hispanic Community
|
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – OmniRide is embarking on a transportation education/awareness campaign geared towards the Hispanic community within Prince William County.
They are hosting a virtual Hispanic Council Meeting on Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., to hear from residents about the transportation needs and challenges in the county, as well as how best to reach out and engage with the Hispanic community.
Please email nkahn@OminRide.com to RSVP by Dec. 9. OmniRide will provide a link to the virtual meeting to everyone who RSVPs.
Agenda:
Perrin Palistrant, Director, Planning and Operations, OmniRide
Group Discussion:
|
Prince William County is the second-largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of nearly 467,000. A highly-educated, racially and ethnically diverse population makes the county one of the most globally represented communities in the region. AAA Bond Ratings, awarded annually from all three ratings agencies, confirms a commitment to a thriving and robust economy. Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles and includes independent cities and towns, state and federal park properties, and Quantico Marine Corps Base. Steeped in rich history, surrounded by beautiful parks and open space, Prince William County is a community of choice where individuals, families and businesses choose to live, work and play.
© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Category: Bristow Biz, Community