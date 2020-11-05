OmniRide to Hold Virtual Meeting Geared towards Hispanic Community

| November 5, 2020 | 0 Comments | Bristow Biz, Community

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – OmniRide is embarking on a transportation education/awareness campaign geared towards the Hispanic community within Prince William County.

They are hosting a virtual Hispanic Council Meeting on Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., to hear from residents about the transportation needs and challenges in the county, as well as how best to reach out and engage with the Hispanic community.

Please email nkahn@OminRide.com to RSVP by Dec. 9. OmniRide will provide a link to the virtual meeting to everyone who RSVPs.

Agenda:

Perrin Palistrant, Director, Planning and Operations, OmniRide

  • Local Bus Service Overview
    • Western side of the County: Bus service restructuring
    • Eastern side of the County: Current routes and how they are operated
  • Paratransit Pilot Overview
    • Overview of the pilot
    • Lessons learned
  • Future of Local Bus Service
    • New service opportunities

Group Discussion:

  • Needs and desires in the region
  • Best ways to access and engage with the Hispanic community for future transit planning
  • Advice to help OmniRide be as successful as possible in meeting the needs of the Hispanic community

Prince William County is the second-largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of nearly 467,000. A highly-educated, racially and ethnically diverse population makes the county one of the most globally represented communities in the region. AAA Bond Ratings, awarded annually from all three ratings agencies, confirms a commitment to a thriving and robust economy. Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles and includes independent cities and towns, state and federal park properties, and Quantico Marine Corps Base. Steeped in rich history, surrounded by beautiful parks and open space, Prince William County is a community of choice where individuals, families and businesses choose to live, work and play.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Bristow Biz, Community

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
banner ad