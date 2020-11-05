OmniRide to Hold Virtual Meeting Geared towards Hispanic Community

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – OmniRide is embarking on a transportation education/awareness campaign geared towards the Hispanic community within Prince William County. They are hosting a virtual Hispanic Council Meeting on Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., to hear from residents about the transportation needs and challenges in the county, as well as how best to reach out and engage with the Hispanic community. Please email nkahn@OminRide.com to RSVP by Dec. 9. OmniRide will provide a link to the virtual meeting to everyone who RSVPs. Agenda: Perrin Palistrant, Director, Planning and Operations, OmniRide Local Bus Service Overview Western side of the County: Bus service restructuring Eastern side of the County: Current routes and how they are operated

Paratransit Pilot Overview Overview of the pilot Lessons learned

Future of Local Bus Service New service opportunities

Group Discussion: Needs and desires in the region

Best ways to access and engage with the Hispanic community for future transit planning

Advice to help OmniRide be as successful as possible in meeting the needs of the Hispanic community