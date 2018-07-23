OMNIRIDE Service Change Takes Effect July 23

Riders will notice that many of the region’s bus services have a new and yet familiar name when OmniRide implements its Summer Service Change on Monday, July 23.

As part of a rebranding strategy, the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) will be known as OmniRide. PRTC will still exist as a multi-jurisdictional transportation agency, but all our bus and ridesharing services fall under the OmniRide moniker. All the names of transportation services also are getting an overhaul.

OmniRide becomes OmniRide Express;

Metro Direct becomes OmniRide Metro Express ;

; OmniLink becomes OmniRide Local ;

; Cross County Connector becomes OmniRide Cross County Connector ; and

; and OmniMatch becomes OmniRide Ridesharing Service.

In addition to the new names, some routes will have new timetables and routing. Fares will remain the same. OmniRide Express changes taking effect next week include:

Dale City-Washington – PM timetable changes;

PM timetable changes; Dale City-Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston – Revised times for some trips;

– Revised times for some trips; Dale City-Navy Yard – Midday timetable changes and one bus stop being relocated;

Midday timetable changes and one bus stop being relocated; Lake Ridge-Washington – PM timetable changes;

PM timetable changes; Lake Ridge-Pentagon/Crystal City – AM and PM timetable changes;

AM and PM timetable changes; Montclair-Washington/Pentagon – Adding direct local service to neighborhood stops after 7 p.m.so the CL-X trip can be eliminated;

– Adding direct local service to neighborhood stops after 7 p.m.so the CL-X trip can be eliminated; South Route 1 – Adding direct local service to neighborhood stops after 7 p.m.so the CL-X trip can be eliminated;

– Adding direct local service to neighborhood stops after 7 p.m.so the CL-X trip can be eliminated; Manassas-Washington – Several PM trips extended to serve Cushing Road Commuter Lot;

Several PM trips extended to serve Cushing Road Commuter Lot; Manassas-Pentagon – PM routing changes;

PM routing changes; Gainesville-Washington – Several Manassas Express trips extended to serve Cushing Road Commuter Lot.

Updated schedule brochures are now available online at OmniRide.com. For additional information, please contact OmniRide’s Customer Service office at (703) 730-6664 or Omni@OmniRide.com.

