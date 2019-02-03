Passion, Committement Key in Healthcare Says Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Many people know that Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center is led by a team of ten doctors, a board of directors, a chief executive officer, an advisory committee and more.

Perhaps less known, are two very passionate women that help lead this organization every day, with a diligence and leadership style that shapes the culture.

For 44 years, Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center has served Fauquier, Culpeper and surrounding counties. Today, this community mainstay has a staff of more than 145, and serves more than 2,000 patients every month.

Theresa Ward, operations director, oversees the vast array of information technology, x-ray, clinical, front office, medical records, insurance and appointment scheduling needs – just to name a few. In addition, Jill Smith, business director, oversees all human resources, administrative, marketing and financial efforts for the healthcare company. These leaders have collectively worked for Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center for 32 years.

“I lead by example,” says Ward. “My leadership advice is to know your resources, learn how to problem solve, delegate well, meet people where they are, and get to know the people that work for you. Knowing your staff’s strengths and being accessible to them, helps everyone work together to create solutions.”

Theresa is a resident of Remington and has three grown children and several grandchildren. She attends the Journey Church in Fauquier, where she volunteers on the connection team as a Sunday greeter.

“Two of my favorite quotes about leadership are, ‘If you’re handed it, you handle it,’ and ‘if better is possible, good is not enough,’ says Ward. “I believe we can always do better and continue to grow – this is true for all. Keeping this mindset helps us succeed.”

Jill Smith lives in Bealeton with her husband and two dogs, RJ and Bear, Jr. She is known lovingly by her work staff as ‘Mrs. Blue Ridge,’ as she is the revered mother hen. Smith builds positive culture throughout the organization by coordinating community events, staff celebrations, new hire orientations and food drives. She serves as program director for the annual Bodies in Motion race and Give-Back event, and helps lead efforts for Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center’s non-profit: The Foundation at Blue Ridge Orthopaedics.

Smith oversees all personnel – from hiring and training to payroll and management. She often serves as the right hand to CEO, Jeff Hollis. She enjoys spending time with her two step-sons and their families, and attending local football games with her husband.

“We are fortunate to have these dedicated, smart, community-minded women to help lead our practice,” says Hollis. “We are a large, complex organization with many offerings. We would not succeed in our patient relations, community involvement, and overall high level of care without this passionate leadership, of which we are grateful.”

