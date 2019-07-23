Peak Roofing Prioritizes Customer Service

If you are looking for a roofer, consider a business that is reputable, responsive and does not employ high-pressure sales tactics.

Dawn Smith and her brother Buddy Riggleman founded Peak Roofing in 2006 after years experience in the industry.

It was always a part of their vision “to provide the best customer service and to build lasting relationships with our customers,” Smith said.

Today, Peak Roofing Contractors, Inc. is an independently owned roofing and siding company in Warrenton that serves all of Northern Virginia.

Peak Roofing Contractors provides residential and commercial roofing repairs and installations, plus installations of siding, windows and doors. The company also provides gutter installation and leaf guard services, in addition, they also offer dumpster rental and junk removal services.

Smith said Peak’s customer service sets it apart from many of their competitors. It is the difference between a reputable roofer and a fly by night operation. “If there is a problem, we’re definitely going to come back and address it. No matter the job.”

Because Peak offers quality service, they often have customers refer them to “their friends, their family, and anyone else they talk to.”

Customers appreciate that they do not use high-pressure sales tactics. When a request comes in, they will send a salesperson to the house. He or she will educate the customer.

Then they go onto the roof for measurements and to get a closer look to “ensure there is nothing unseen from the ground.”

That allows Peak to do onsite pricings, so people know what to expect. But they also allow the person time to consider their options.

“We don’t sit at your table and make you make a decision at that time,” Smith said. “We’re not going to pressure them. We’ll give them the tools to educate them on the roof system that we install.”

They will go over various products and help the customer find what works best for them.

“We definitely do anything: single families, townhomes, large homes.” They can outfit an entire new roof or fix minor repairs. They take care of everybody. “No job is too small.”

And they handle shingles, cedar shakes and wood shingles and flat portico roofs as well.

Peak Roofing has access to all available roofing and siding products. They offer various levels of installation warranties from GAF Systems Plus, Silver Pledge & Gold Pledge.

Smith recommends not choosing a roofer based upon product; it is really about the roofers’experience.

“We have years of experience in the industry,” she said, and they still use “crews that have been with us from day one.”

Some of them they call “lifers.” Two of her employees celebrated their 10-year anniversary working with Peak. “Mainly, most of them are seven years plus.”

And even though they are located in Warrenton, they work everywhere in Northern Virginia out to Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Stafford, Winchester, and of course Fauquier, Prince William and Manassas.

They are a part of the Warrenton business community and participate in the Fauquier Chamber, First Fridays, the Warrenton Spring Festival, and they volunteer time building with Habitat for Humanity.

Peak can come out to the home for an assessment and free roof inspection if you suspect it is worn or damaged.

Smith said they offer competitive pricing and offer financing options.

For more information about Peak Roofing Contractors, Inc. visit their website peakroofingcontractors.com or call 703-753-4585.

Dawn Smith and her brother Buddy Riggleman also owns Handyman Cans dumpster rentals, which often works in cooperation with Peak Roofing.

