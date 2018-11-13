Prince William Chairman Congratulates Arlington County on New Amazon Headquarters

By Prince William County Department of Economic Development

November 13, 2018 – Prince William County, Va. – The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is pleased to congratulate Amazon and Arlington, Virginia on today’s news announcement that one of the new Amazon headquarters will be in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The following is a statement from the Chairman of the Board:

“Prince William County extends its heartiest congratulations to Amazon on its selection of Northern Virginia for its second headquarters. Amazon’s decision to locate here is a validation of the outstanding assets, talented workforce and innovative spirit of Northern Virginia,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

“Prince William County looks forward to a collaborative working relationship both with Amazon, as well as our neighboring communities to ensure the success of this very significant project. The County’s capable technology orientated workforce and affordable housing options will contribute to Amazon’s continued growth in the region.”

About Prince William County:

Located less than 20 miles from the nation’s capital, Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles.

Prince William County is the second largest and fourth fastest growing county in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Prince William County’s favorable blend of large land parcels, multi-use zoned sites, incentives, reliable power and ample fiber optic availability coupled with the lowest programmable computer taxes in the region, make it an ideal location for businesses seeking a location in the Mid-Atlantic region.

75% of Northern Virginia’s 1.5 million workers live within a 30-minute one-way commute to the center of Prince William County during rush hour.

Prince William County provides access to an outstanding talent pool of highly skilled, culturally diverse labor; 42% of the workforce has 4-year degrees.

Prince William County carries a AAA bond rating from all three of the major credit ratings agencies (Fitch, Moody’s and S&P).

