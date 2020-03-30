Prince William County Participates in ‘Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week’
The Prince William County Office of Tourism, Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association (VRLTA), Virginia Tourism Corporation and more than 60 localities from across the Commonwealth have teamed up to promote Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week, which occurs Monday, March 30th to April 5th.
The effort urges residents to follow local and state social distancing guidelines while ordering takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup throughout the week at participating restaurants. Partners and customers can use the hashtag #VirginiaEatsLocal when posting on social media.
Prince William County Restaurants and other businesses can participate in the Shop & Dine Local campaign at this link.
Support local restaurants during the COVID-19 Situation by ordering from the following Prince William Restaurants:
|
Restaurant
|
Location
|
Special Offer
|Armetta’s Italian Restaurant
|Lakeridge/ Woodbridge
|Open for Take Out, Delivery and Curbside Service – Gift Cards available!
|Babylon Woodbridge
|Woodbridge
|Open for take out including wine, beer.
|Bahama Breeze
|Woodbridge
|Take out & curbside pickup available, order online at: bahamabreeze.com/menu-listing/food
|Bann Thai
|Occoquan
|Curbside, pickup-to-go service available by telephone and online ordering.
|Bar J Chili Parlor
|Occoquan
|20% off all carry out orders; Order delivery through Doordash or Grubhub!; Gift cards and curbside service available (call for details)
|Bar Louie
|Woodbridge / Stonebridge
|Take out, curbside, and delivery available.
|Bar Louie
|Gainesville
|Online ordering for carryout
|Bella Vita Italian Restaurant
|Manassas
|Call directly to place an order for curbside pickup or delivery.
|BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
|Gainesville
|Order online via bjsrestaurants.com for carryout, curbside pickup, or delivery or order delivery through Doordash or GrubHub. Right now, call directly & place your order to save on your delivery fee.
|Gainesville
|
Call 703-754-9852 to use curbside pickup, carryout, and inquire about how to purchase wine or a six-pack with your meal.
|Bonchon Chicken
|Gainesville
|Call directly to place an order for carryout or order delivery through UberEats.
|The Bone
|Gainesville
|Open for carry-out, to-go, and delivery service. Also gift cards available – call for details!
|Brass Cannon Restaurant at Lake Manassas
|Gainesville
|Carryout, take out, and curbside service available. Also, inquire about gift cards.
|Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
|Gainesville
|Open for carry-out, to-go, and delivery service.
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Gainesville
|Takeout and delivery available through website, app and delivery partners
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Woodbridge
|Takeout and delivery available through website, app and delivery partners
|The Bungalow Alehouse
|Woodbridge
|Limited menu available for carryout: https://www.potomacmillsalehouse.com/
|Burgerfi
|Woodbridge
|Special Discounts on all delivery platform Uber, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub,
|Byblos Taste of Lebanon
|Gainesville
| 10% off on food for Takeout Week, carry out or delivery. Beer and wine available, too.
Free delivery with a minimum order of $25. We deliver to Haymarket, Bristow, and Gainesville.
|CAVA
|Gainesville
|Order online for carryout
|Cheesecake Factory
|Woodbridge
|Order online for takeout or curbside pickup: https://locations.thecheesecakefactory.com/va/woodbridge-161.html Delivery through Doordash
|City Grille
|Manassas
|Call ahead for carryout, full menu is available.
|Chick-fil-A Bristow
|Bristow
|Operating from the Drive-Thru, mobile orders and curbside pick -up while dining room is closed. We are also partnered with DoorDash as third party delivery service. Hours of Operation: M-F 6:00am to 9:00pm, Saturday 6:30 to 9:00pm. Closed on Sunday.
|Chipotle
|Gainesville
|Delivery via chipotle.com or the Chipotle app on your iOS or Android mobile device. Right now it’s FREE Delivery for Chipotle orders of $10 or more. Yup. We said FREE. Through the end of March.
|Cupcake Heaven
|Haymarket
|Offering Take Out, Curbside Service, Delivery Services, and Gift Cards are available…
|Dixie Bones
|Woodbridge
|Open for takeout, order online, and request curbside delivery. Gift cards are also available. App special: a pound of pork BBQ, a whole chicken cut into 8 pieces, sauces, 2 pints of sides & 4 rolls for only $39.99 Text DIXIE to 33733 to download the App.
|Dok Khao Thai Eatery
|Woodbridge / Stonebridge
|Take-out, curbside, and delivery services, please call for details.
|Duck Donuts
|Bristow
|Take out, curbside & delivery service. Special offers through www.duckdonuts.com and their app!
|Duck Donuts
|Woodbridge (Stonebridge)
|Take out and delivery service. FREE delivery through DoorDash for first-time customers. More offers on the app!
|Domino’s Pizza
|Gainesville
|Order carryout & delivery online at dominos.com or order delivery through. Now through 3/22, it’s 50% OFF ALL PIZZAS at menu price.
|El Paso Mexican Grill
|Dumfries
|Providing take out, curbside and delivery services. El Paso has promotions for online ordering also 10% off all phone orders
|El Tio Tex-Mex Grill
|Gainesville
|Order carryout online at eltiogrill.com or order delivery through GrubHub, UberEats, or Doordash.
|El Vaquero West
|Manassas (Center at Innovation) & Haymarket
|Take out, curbside, delivery service, and gift cards available.
|Eugene’s Sausage and Fries
|Haymarket
|Call ahead for 10% carryout discount. Or order delivery via DoorDash or Uber Eats (no discounts)
|Firebirds
|Woodbridge (Stonebridge)
|Providing take-out and delivery service, please call for details.
|The Fogata Steak House
|Manassas (Yorkshire / 28)
|Open for carry out, to go and delivery. Order online!
|Foster’s Grille
|Bristow & Haymarket
|Get all your favorites delivered — or call ahead and make the most of our curbside delivery service. You don’t even need to leave your car: https://fal.cn/379Nw
|Montclair
|Call 703-580-8500 to place carryout order. Menu: http://giorgiosfamilyrestaurant.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Giorgios-Main-1.pdf
|Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano
|Haymarket
|Pizza Kits! Do it yourself, at home with your family! Curbside, carry-out and delivery are available.
|Farm Brew Live / 2 Silos / Black Sheep
|Manassas
|2 Silos Brewing, The Black Sheep Restaurant, are open for curbside pickup. $0 delivery fee up to 3.5 miles by staff.
Family Pack – $60
Choice of 3 Pizzas, 1 order Wings, Caesar or Mixed Green Salad
|Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill
|Gainesville
|Order carryout online at firebirds.com & even call ahead to ask for convenient curbside pickup. Or order delivery via Doordash, UberEats, or Postmates. Plus, right now it’s 20% off your online carryout orders, just use promo code “20TOGO”.
|Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano
|Haymarket
|Take Out, Curbside, Delivery Service, Gift Cards, and Virtual Cooking Classes. Order your Pizza Kits – perfect at home activity with your family!
|Grind N Crepe
|Occoquan
|20% off all carry out orders. Curbside and gift cards available. Order delivery through Doordash or Grubhub!
|Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe
|Dumfries
|Takeout and curbside service. Ask about gift cards!
|Hector’s of Nokesville
|Nokesville
|Temporarily closed.
|Honey Baked Ham
|Gainesville
|Call ahead for carryout & order delivery online at Grubhub.
|Lake Ridge Pizzeria
|Occoquan / Lake Ridge
|Delivery & Take Out
|L&Bs Pizzeria & Sports Bar
|Dale City
|Take Out & Curbside, Call for details and to order.
|Le Cake Boutique
|Woodbridge
|Take out is available, call for details.
|LNB Tab House & Grille
|Haymarket
|Per Facebook, closed. Please call to confirm
|Madigans Waterfront
|Occoquan
|Uber Eats, Door Dash, Curbside Pickup, and call for beer wine curbside service.
|Maaza 29
|Gainesville
|Open for carryout, delivery, curbside pickup, and gift cards – call for details.
|Misson BBQ
|Gainesville
|Call ahead for carryout or large delivery orders (5 mile radius & $25 minimum for delivery).
|MOD Pizza
|Gainesville
|Order carryout online at modpizza.com or call ahead & delivery through DoorDash.
|Momma Mia
|Gainesville / Manassas
|Call for takeout / delivery
|Montclair Family Restaurant
|Montclair
|Daily specials listed on their Facebook Page.
|Mom’s Apple Pie
|Occoquan
|Online ordering: https://momsoccoquan.square.site/
|Musashi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
|Gainesville
|Providing take out services, please call about upcoming promotions.
|Nando’s Peri-Peri
|Gainesville
|Call ahead or use the Nando’s mobile app for Carryout & order online through DoorDash for delivery.
|Out of the Blue
|Gainesville
|CARRY OUT BLUE CRAB EXTRAVAGANZA!!! FOUR PACKAGES TO CHOOSE FROM: #1. 18 LARGE BLUE CRABS, 1 LB JUMBO STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET for $99; #2. 12 XTRA LARGE BLUE CRABS, 1 LB JUMBO STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET $99 #3. HALF BUSHEL LARGE BLUE CRABS, 1 LB STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET $159 #4. HALF BUSHEL MEDIUMS, 1 LB JUMBO STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET $99
Full Menu, Six Packs of Beer, and Bottles of Wine All Available for Carry-out. CALL 571-284-6350 to place an order. Delivery available thru Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub
|Paisano’s Pizza
|Gainesville
|Call for curbside carryout, or order delivery online at paisanospizza.com or through GrubHub. *Accepting credit card only for all delivery orders.
|Panera Bread
|Gainesville
|Order online for rapid pickup and delivery.
|Pizza Margherita
|Gainesville
|Take out and delivery.
|PizzaRama
|Haymarket
|Take out, curbside service, delivery service, gift cards AND CALL FOR SPECIAL PROMOTIONS!
|Presto Pizza
|Lake Ridge
|Order a large gourmet pizza or an XL with 1 topping & get a small cheese pizza for free. Limit 1 offer per order/household.
|Red Mango
|Woodbridge / Stonebridge
|Take-out, delivery, and Carryout services; Immunity Boost in Smoothies to boost your immune system.
|Red Robin
|All PWC Locations
|Curbside and Take Out Orders, 20% off if you use code 20off
|Siam Bistro
|Woodbridge
|Take out and delivery services – Please call regarding other food and wine/beer/other offers.
|Simple Desserts
|Gainesville
|Offering Take Out, Curbside Service, and Delivery Service
|Skrimp Shack
|Dumfries
|Take Out, Curbside Service, and Delivery Service available.
|Smashburger
|Gainesville
|Carryout & delivery via their website at Smashburger.com or through Door Dash, Uber Eats and GrubHub. Plus, it’s FREE DELIVERY now through March 31st.
|Soul Cakes by Tonya
|Woodbridge
|Takeout, Delivery and Carryout Services. Gift cards available.
|The Spot on Mill
|Occoquan
|Online ordering, Take out and Curb side pick up, Free Kid lunches for those in need. All menu, beer, and wine orders can be placed at https://www.toasttab.com/the-spot-on-mill-street/v3
|Bristow
|Curbside, delivery and takeout available.
|Taste of Old Country
|Manassas
|Artisan retail products received10% off for curbside pickup. Also offering free shipping from our website www.tasteofoldcountry.com with shipping discounts using ‘Corona Sucks’. Artisan food made to order available.
carry out, curbside and by delivery via doordash and Grubhub. Visit website for artisan food menu and delivery options. Can also call in at 571-359-8297
|Thai Peppers
|Bristow & Haymarket
|Open for takeout, delivery, carryout services – ask about Gift Cards!
|The Secret Garden Cafe
|Occoquan
|Gift cards available for purchase online. Curbside, pickup-to-go service available. Order by telephone.
|Third Base Pizza & Frozen Custard
|Occoquan
|20% off all carryout orders; Order delivery through Doordash or Grubhub!; Gift cards and curbside service available (call for details)
|Tony’s Pizza
|Manassas / Dale City
|Curbside, delivery services, and takeout available. Gift Cards too!
|Uno’s Pizzeria
|Manassas
|Open for takeout and delivery
|Uptown Alley
|Manassas
|Takeout, curbside service, delivery service, gift cards and offering daily specials!
|Velocity Wings
|All Prince William Locations
|Family Packs now available – 20 wings with 2 sauces, 10 sliders and fries!
Monday night special is our Burger + Wing combo!
|Zandra’s Taqueria
|Haymarket
|Online ordering, carry out, curbside, or delivery available until 8pm.
Information updated 3/30/2020
If a restaurant is not listed here, PLEASE CALL OR CHECK THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AS MOST RESTAURANTS IN THE COUNTY ARE STILL OPERATING WITH TAKEOUT, CARRYOUT & DELIVERY SERVICES.
Per the Virginia Governor as of March 25, 2020,
restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries are only permitted to provide carry out, curbside service, or delivery only.
