Prince William County Participates in ‘Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week’

Restaurant Location Special Offer

Armetta’s Italian Restaurant Lakeridge/ Woodbridge Open for Take Out, Delivery and Curbside Service – Gift Cards available!

Babylon Woodbridge Woodbridge Open for take out including wine, beer.

Bahama Breeze Woodbridge Take out & curbside pickup available, order online at: bahamabreeze.com/menu-listing/food

Bann Thai Occoquan Curbside, pickup-to-go service available by telephone and online ordering.

Bar J Chili Parlor Occoquan 20% off all carry out orders; Order delivery through Doordash or Grubhub!; Gift cards and curbside service available (call for details)

Bar Louie Woodbridge / Stonebridge Take out, curbside, and delivery available.

Bar Louie Gainesville Online ordering for carryout

Bella Vita Italian Restaurant Manassas Call directly to place an order for curbside pickup or delivery.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Gainesville Order online via bjsrestaurants.com for carryout, curbside pickup, or delivery or order delivery through Doordash or GrubHub. Right now, call directly & place your order to save on your delivery fee.

Blue Ridge Seafood Gainesville Call 703-754-9852 to use curbside pickup, carryout, and inquire about how to purchase wine or a six-pack with your meal.

Bonchon Chicken Gainesville Call directly to place an order for carryout or order delivery through UberEats.

The Bone Gainesville Open for carry-out, to-go, and delivery service. Also gift cards available – call for details!

Brass Cannon Restaurant at Lake Manassas Gainesville Carryout, take out, and curbside service available. Also, inquire about gift cards.

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria Gainesville Open for carry-out, to-go, and delivery service.

Buffalo Wild Wings Gainesville Takeout and delivery available through website, app and delivery partners

Buffalo Wild Wings Woodbridge Takeout and delivery available through website, app and delivery partners

The Bungalow Alehouse Woodbridge Limited menu available for carryout: https://www.potomacmillsalehouse.com/

Burgerfi Woodbridge Special Discounts on all delivery platform Uber, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub,

Byblos Taste of Lebanon Gainesville 10% off on food for Takeout Week, carry out or delivery. Beer and wine available, too.

Free delivery with a minimum order of $25. We deliver to Haymarket, Bristow, and Gainesville.

CAVA Gainesville Order online for carryout

Cheesecake Factory Woodbridge Order online for takeout or curbside pickup: https://locations.thecheesecakefactory.com/va/woodbridge-161.html Delivery through Doordash

City Grille Manassas Call ahead for carryout, full menu is available.

Chick-fil-A Bristow Bristow Operating from the Drive-Thru, mobile orders and curbside pick -up while dining room is closed. We are also partnered with DoorDash as third party delivery service. Hours of Operation: M-F 6:00am to 9:00pm, Saturday 6:30 to 9:00pm. Closed on Sunday.

Chipotle Gainesville Delivery via chipotle.com or the Chipotle app on your iOS or Android mobile device. Right now it’s FREE Delivery for Chipotle orders of $10 or more. Yup. We said FREE. Through the end of March.

Cupcake Heaven Haymarket Offering Take Out, Curbside Service, Delivery Services, and Gift Cards are available…

Dixie Bones Woodbridge Open for takeout, order online, and request curbside delivery. Gift cards are also available. App special: a pound of pork BBQ, a whole chicken cut into 8 pieces, sauces, 2 pints of sides & 4 rolls for only $39.99 Text DIXIE to 33733 to download the App.

Dok Khao Thai Eatery Woodbridge / Stonebridge Take-out, curbside, and delivery services, please call for details.

Duck Donuts Bristow Take out, curbside & delivery service. Special offers through www.duckdonuts.com and their app!

Duck Donuts Woodbridge (Stonebridge) Take out and delivery service. FREE delivery through DoorDash for first-time customers. More offers on the app!

Domino’s Pizza Gainesville Order carryout & delivery online at dominos.com or order delivery through. Now through 3/22, it’s 50% OFF ALL PIZZAS at menu price.

El Paso Mexican Grill Dumfries Providing take out, curbside and delivery services. El Paso has promotions for online ordering also 10% off all phone orders

El Tio Tex-Mex Grill Gainesville Order carryout online at eltiogrill.com or order delivery through GrubHub, UberEats, or Doordash.

El Vaquero West Manassas (Center at Innovation) & Haymarket Take out, curbside, delivery service, and gift cards available.

Eugene’s Sausage and Fries Haymarket Call ahead for 10% carryout discount. Or order delivery via DoorDash or Uber Eats (no discounts)

Firebirds Woodbridge (Stonebridge) Providing take-out and delivery service, please call for details.

The Fogata Steak House Manassas (Yorkshire / 28) Open for carry out, to go and delivery. Order online!

Foster’s Grille Bristow & Haymarket Get all your favorites delivered — or call ahead and make the most of our curbside delivery service. You don’t even need to leave your car: https://fal.cn/379Nw

Giorgio’s Family Restaurant Montclair Call 703-580-8500 to place carryout order. Menu: http://giorgiosfamilyrestaurant.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Giorgios-Main-1.pdf

Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano Haymarket Pizza Kits! Do it yourself, at home with your family! Curbside, carry-out and delivery are available.

Farm Brew Live / 2 Silos / Black Sheep Manassas 2 Silos Brewing, The Black Sheep Restaurant, are open for curbside pickup. $0 delivery fee up to 3.5 miles by staff.

Family Pack – $60

Choice of 3 Pizzas, 1 order Wings, Caesar or Mixed Green Salad

Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill Gainesville Order carryout online at firebirds.com & even call ahead to ask for convenient curbside pickup. Or order delivery via Doordash, UberEats, or Postmates. Plus, right now it’s 20% off your online carryout orders, just use promo code “20TOGO”.

Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano Haymarket Take Out, Curbside, Delivery Service, Gift Cards, and Virtual Cooking Classes. Order your Pizza Kits – perfect at home activity with your family!

Grind N Crepe Occoquan 20% off all carry out orders. Curbside and gift cards available. Order delivery through Doordash or Grubhub!

Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe Dumfries Takeout and curbside service. Ask about gift cards!

Hector’s of Nokesville Nokesville Temporarily closed.

Honey Baked Ham Gainesville Call ahead for carryout & order delivery online at Grubhub.

Lake Ridge Pizzeria Occoquan / Lake Ridge Delivery & Take Out

L&Bs Pizzeria & Sports Bar Dale City Take Out & Curbside, Call for details and to order.

Le Cake Boutique Woodbridge Take out is available, call for details.

LNB Tab House & Grille Haymarket Per Facebook, closed. Please call to confirm

Madigans Waterfront Occoquan Uber Eats, Door Dash, Curbside Pickup, and call for beer wine curbside service.

Maaza 29 Gainesville Open for carryout, delivery, curbside pickup, and gift cards – call for details.

Misson BBQ Gainesville Call ahead for carryout or large delivery orders (5 mile radius & $25 minimum for delivery).

MOD Pizza Gainesville Order carryout online at modpizza.com or call ahead & delivery through DoorDash.

Momma Mia Gainesville / Manassas Call for takeout / delivery

Montclair Family Restaurant Montclair Daily specials listed on their Facebook Page.

Musashi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Gainesville Providing take out services, please call about upcoming promotions.

Nando’s Peri-Peri Gainesville Call ahead or use the Nando’s mobile app for Carryout & order online through DoorDash for delivery.

Out of the Blue Gainesville CARRY OUT BLUE CRAB EXTRAVAGANZA!!! FOUR PACKAGES TO CHOOSE FROM: #1. 18 LARGE BLUE CRABS, 1 LB JUMBO STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET for $99; #2. 12 XTRA LARGE BLUE CRABS, 1 LB JUMBO STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET $99 #3. HALF BUSHEL LARGE BLUE CRABS, 1 LB STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET $159 #4. HALF BUSHEL MEDIUMS, 1 LB JUMBO STEAMED SHRIMP, and 1 HUSH PUPPY BASKET $99 Full Menu, Six Packs of Beer, and Bottles of Wine All Available for Carry-out. CALL 571-284-6350 to place an order. Delivery available thru Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub

Paisano’s Pizza Gainesville Call for curbside carryout, or order delivery online at paisanospizza.com or through GrubHub. *Accepting credit card only for all delivery orders.

Panera Bread Gainesville Order online for rapid pickup and delivery.

Pizza Margherita Gainesville Take out and delivery.

PizzaRama Haymarket Take out, curbside service, delivery service, gift cards AND CALL FOR SPECIAL PROMOTIONS!

Presto Pizza Lake Ridge Order a large gourmet pizza or an XL with 1 topping & get a small cheese pizza for free. Limit 1 offer per order/household.

Red Mango Woodbridge / Stonebridge Take-out, delivery, and Carryout services; Immunity Boost in Smoothies to boost your immune system.

Red Robin All PWC Locations Curbside and Take Out Orders, 20% off if you use code 20off

Siam Bistro Woodbridge Take out and delivery services – Please call regarding other food and wine/beer/other offers.

Simple Desserts Gainesville Offering Take Out, Curbside Service, and Delivery Service

Skrimp Shack Dumfries Take Out, Curbside Service, and Delivery Service available.

Smashburger Gainesville Carryout & delivery via their website at Smashburger.com or through Door Dash, Uber Eats and GrubHub. Plus, it’s FREE DELIVERY now through March 31st.

Soul Cakes by Tonya Woodbridge Takeout, Delivery and Carryout Services. Gift cards available.

The Spot on Mill Occoquan Online ordering, Take out and Curb side pick up, Free Kid lunches for those in need. All menu, beer, and wine orders can be placed at https://www.toasttab.com/the-spot-on-mill-street/v3

Sweet Zen7 Health & Juice Bar Bristow Curbside, delivery and takeout available.

Taste of Old Country Manassas Artisan retail products received10% off for curbside pickup. Also offering free shipping from our website www.tasteofoldcountry.com with shipping discounts using ‘Corona Sucks’. Artisan food made to order available.

carry out, curbside and by delivery via doordash and Grubhub. Visit website for artisan food menu and delivery options. Can also call in at 571-359-8297

Thai Peppers Bristow & Haymarket Open for takeout, delivery, carryout services – ask about Gift Cards!

The Secret Garden Cafe Occoquan Gift cards available for purchase online. Curbside, pickup-to-go service available. Order by telephone.

Third Base Pizza & Frozen Custard Occoquan 20% off all carryout orders; Order delivery through Doordash or Grubhub!; Gift cards and curbside service available (call for details)

Tony’s Pizza Manassas / Dale City Curbside, delivery services, and takeout available. Gift Cards too!

Uno’s Pizzeria Manassas Open for takeout and delivery

Uptown Alley Manassas Takeout, curbside service, delivery service, gift cards and offering daily specials!

Velocity Wings All Prince William Locations Family Packs now available – 20 wings with 2 sauces, 10 sliders and fries!

Monday night special is our Burger + Wing combo!