Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon Runs for Second Year

By Stacy Shaw

The owners of Fun Run Racing are excited to announce that they will be holding their Second Annual Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon, Oct. 1.

Now is the best time to sign up for the scenic run as those who register in February receive a discounted price and a custom fleece blanket.

Those who sign up in March will pay just $70. After that the price will increase by $5 month per month until the day of the race. Registering early also provides runners plenty of time to train for the 13.1 mile run.

The Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon is a run unique to Prince William County. It features both scenic countrysides and historic sites as the course traverses the Manassas/Bull Run Battlefield. The course passes historic homes and monuments with a backdrop of verdant hills and trees.

This year, to change things up, the course, which is a loop, will be run in reverse.

Just as last year, the race will begin and end at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow. The large concert venue offers ample parking and access to real restrooms. The race will feature live music, food vendors and a beer garden on-site, creating a festival-like atmosphere for runners, their friends and families.

“This year we are opening up the entire Jiffy Lube Live facility,” said Fun Run Racing owner and organizer Ian Connor, explaining that there will be food on one side and activities on the other.

The Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon will be timed using RaceJoy. The men and women who finish first, second and third overall will receive gift cards to the Running Store in Gainesville ranging from $50-$100. Those who place first through third within their gender/age groups will receive Running Store gift cards ranging from $10-$25.

For participating in the half marathon, all runners who sign up on or before September 6 will receive a short sleeve technical performance t-shirt, and everyone will receive a premium medal.

Ian Connor owner of the Running Store and Rob Dulin a Prince William County Schools teacher and coach founded Fun Run Racing.

The idea was to bring professional, entertaining races to Prince William and Manassas so that residents did not have to travel too far. As their runs have gained popularity, the have begun to attract runners from around the region and even other states.

Connor is excited about holding the Second Annual Prince William Half Marathon and by how far Fun Run Racing has come in the past few years.

More information about the Prince William Half Marathon can be found on their website princewilliamhalf.com.

The Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon is still looking for sponsors. Those interested can contact Connor at ian.connor@therunningstore.com.

© 2017, Sponsored. All rights reserved.