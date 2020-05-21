Prince William Restaurants Can Apply Immediately for Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits

In response to the Virginia Governor’s Executive Order 61, Prince William County has created an expedited process for issuing Temporary Activity Permits (TAP) for outdoor seating.

For TAP information or assistance, please contact Steven Hall or George Harben at (703)792-6830 or email TAP@pwcgov.org.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

1. The outdoor seating must meet the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Order 61 and Executive Order 62 which include:

Occupancy may not exceed the 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable.

No more than 10 patrons may be seated as a party.

Tables must be positioned six feet apart.

2. A Virginia Health Department (VDH) and Alcohol Beverage Control (AB) Authority Permit is required for the sale of alcohol. For requirements please see Topic 16 ABC Response to Temporary Approval of Outside Dining Areas.

3. The outdoor seating area shall not be located in fire lanes.

4. If a tent is to be used please see the ​Temporary Tents – Submission and Inspection Guidelines.