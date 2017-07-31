RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano Cited for 22 Health Code Violations

The Prince William Health District inspected Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano, located at 15120 Washington Street in Haymarket, and found 22 violations of the health code.

The inspector cited the restaurant July 18 for six priority violations, seven priority foundation violations and nine core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority: Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Cooked pasta cold holding at inappropriate temperatures in the pasta prep cooler, in house made, improperly cooled and labeled tomato sauce and minestrone soup in the walk in cooler and incorrectly thawed ROP fish in the 3 door prep cooler is unsound or adulterated.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Unwrapped or uncovered food in prep cooler 1 and reach in freezers.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed in house cooked tomato sauce and minestrone soup not being adequately cooled to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Cooked pasta cold holding at improper temperatures in the pasta cooler.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) in house cooked tomato sauce and minestrone soup in the walk in cooler is not properly date marked.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): Observed dented can of pineapple tidbits in the dry storage area.

Priority Foundation: A review of the menu with the foodservice operator indicates that there is no consumer advisory for the steaks and salmon that may be served raw and/or undercooked

Priority Foundation Repeat: Pasta prep cooler is not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below.

Priority Foundation: There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chlorine sanitizer.

Priority Foundation: Observed food thermometer is not calibrated to ensure accuracy in the pasta prep cooler.

Priority Foundation: The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: microwave and ice machine in the linen storage area.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): The handwashing facility located at the bar area is blocked, preventing access by employees for easy handwashing.

Core: Raw chicken and food containers stored on the floor of the walk in cooler.

Core: Observed ROP tilapia and salmon thawing in the 3 door prep cooler.

Core Repeat (Corrected During Inspection): The methods used for cooling were not adequate to rapidly cool in house cooked tomato sauce and minestrone soup.

Core: There was no temperature measuring device located in various prep coolers.

Core: Mechanical warewashing machine is a high temperature machine, however, the data plate includes low temperature specifications.

Core: Top lid of the pizza prep cooler has duct tape which prevents necessary maintenance and easy cleaning..

Core: Observed food debris at base of the 2 door reach in freezer.

Core: Uncovered meat slicer stored adjacent to handsink in the prep area without a splash guard to protect from contamination.

Core: Fly paper located above the soda fountain in the beverage area.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

