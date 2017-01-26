RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Health District Finds 14 Violations at Braemar Subway

The Prince William Health District inspected the Subway restaurant, located at 12737 Braemar Village Plaza in Bristow, and found 14 violations of the health code.

The inspector cited the restaurant Jan. 25 for five priority violations, five priority foundation violations and four core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority: Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Packaged low-fat milk and coffee creamer in reach in cooler 2 is unsound or adulterated, observed cold holding at temperatures above 41 degrees F.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Coffee creamer and low-fat milk cold holding at improper temperatures.hands.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed low-fat milk in reach in cooler two exceeding expiration date (12/29/16).

Priority: Observed a hose attached to a faucet that extended below the flood rim level of the mop sink.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): The ready-to-eat (RTE) commercially processed shredded mozzarella cheese in reach in cooler 1 was not properly dated for disposition after opening.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): Reheated soups held using time control when no written procedures for the use of time as a public health control with time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods are available.

Priority Foundation Repeat (Corrected During Inspection): Reach in coolers one and two are not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): Soap was not provided at the front hand sink.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chlorine sanitizing solutions.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Improper cooling methods were observed for shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes in prep cooler 1, and ham/salami deli meat and roast beef in reach in cooler 2.

Core: Ice accumulation on the floor of the walk in freezer. Observed cardboard on top of the ice area.

Core Repeat: Less than 10 foot candles of light was noted in the walk in cooler and walk in freezer.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Mops not hung up to air dry at the mop sink.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

