RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Health District Finds 16 Violations at Macaron Tart

The Prince William Health District inspected Macaron Tart, located at 5471 Merchants View Square, Haymarket, and found 16 violations of the health code.

The inspector cited the restaurant May 18 for three priority violations, five priority foundation violations and eight core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority: Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus

Priority (Repeat – Corrected During Inspection): Unwrapped or uncovered beans on the shelf.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Dish detergent stored with sugar and beans.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chemical sanitizing solutions.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: food processor, mixers, and 2 door reach in freezer.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): The handsink in the front of the restaurant is being used for storing dirty spoons and food tray.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): Soap was not provided at the hand washing sink in the front of the restaurant

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): Adequate hand drying means is not provided in handwash area at front of the restuarant, in the kitchen, and in women’s lavatory.

Core: Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Food storage containers or working containers of food ingredients (flour) that have been removed from their original containers are not labeled to identify the contents.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Food stored (bag of sugar)on the floor or food stored less than 6″ above the floor.

Core: The cavity of the microwave oven is observed soiled.

Core: The food contact equipment surface of the stove and warming unit is observed soiled with accumulations of grime and debris.

Core: The nonfood contact surface of the cabinets and shelves has accumulations of grime and debris.

Core (Repeat): Floors in the walk-in cooler noted in need of cleaning.

Core: Mops not hung up to air dry.

Click here to search for detailed information about this restaurant.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.