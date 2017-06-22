RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Health District Finds 15 Violations at Famous Dave’s

The Prince William Health District inspected Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, located at 7390 Atlas Walk Way in Gainesville, and found 15 violations of the health code.

The inspector cited the restaurant June 12 for five priority violations, three priority foundation violations and seven core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed food employee sneeze into their arm without washing their hands.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Dairy creamer and milk in the one-door reach in cooler is unsound or adulterated; cold holding above 41 degrees F.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Establishment is using an antimicrobial produce wash without a testing kit to monitor the concentration.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed uncovered pan of brownies in the two-door upright cooler two.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): The ready-to-eat (RTE) commercially processed mayonnaise, honey dijon dressing, and Italian dressings opened two days prior in the walk in cooler was not properly dated for disposition after opening.

Priority Foundation: One door reach in cooler is not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below.

Priority Foundation Repeat (Corrected During Inspection): Observed bowl in the warewashing area handsink.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Heavily soiled wiping cloths in use.

Core: There was no temperature measuring device located in the one-door reach in cooler and prep cooler one.

Core: Observed water at base of prep cooler 1.

Core: Observed food debris on base of two-door upright freezers one and two.

Core: Observed water leaking out of the cold water faucet at the three compartment sink.

Core: The sign that notifies food employees to wash their hands is not clearly visible at each handsink in the kitchen.

Core: Observed two burned out shielded light bulbs above the cooking area.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

