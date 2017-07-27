RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Health District Finds 23 Violations at El Tio Tex Mex Grill

The Prince William Health District inspected El Tio Tex Mex Grill, located at 7527 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville, in Gainesville, and found 23 violations of the health code.

The inspector cited the restaurant July 19 for six priority violations, nine priority foundation violations and eight core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority: Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed food employee working the mechanical warewashing machine touch their hair without washing their hands.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Incorrectly cooled refried beans and chili sauce in the walk in cooler and pico de gallo, cooked pork ribs cold holding at improper temperatures, and raw, frozen clams in the 2 door upright freezer without shellstock identification tags are unsound or adulterated. TCS foods cold holding above 41 degrees F over 4 hours in the display cooler included cooked pork and chicken tortilla soup

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Ambient temperature diced tomatoes for pico de gallo not being adequately cooled to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed in-house made chili sauce and refried beans not being adequately cooled to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): In-house made pico de gallo and in house cooked pork ribs cold holding at improper temperatures

Priority Foundation: The person in charge (PIC) is not maintaining daily oversight of the employees routine monitoring of food temperatures of time/temperture control for safety (TCS) food temperatures during hot and cold holding.

Priority Foundation: Employees are not aware of or are not practicing proper methods to rapidly cool time/temperature for safety (TCS) food.

Priority Foundation Repeat (Corrected During Inspection): Tags missing from the frozen, raw clams container.

Priority Foundation: Inadequate record keeping system for raw, frozen clams.

Priority Foundation: The prepared ready-to-eat cream base soup in the refrigeration unit is not properly dated for disposition.

Priority Foundation: Display cooler is not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below.

Priority Foundation: There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the Chlorine sanitizing solutions.

Priority Foundation: Water from the right side handwashing sink in the male toilet room and the left side handwashing sink in the female toilet room were measured at 91 and 88 degrees F, respectively.

Priority Foundation: Observed presence of flies in the kitchen.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Wiping cloths improperly stored in Chlorine sanitizer exceeding 200 PPM.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Improper methods used to thaw ROP salmon, observed salmon in ROP packaging in the display cooler.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): The methods used for cooling cut lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and in house cooked refried beans and chili sauce were not adequate.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): There was no temperature measuring device located in the display cooler.

Core: Observed food debris on base of 2 door upright freezer and display cooler.

Core: Light bulb near the prep area not shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant.

Core: Observed blown out shielded light bulbs at the cooking area.

Core: Vent filters in the hood system are not being maintained in a clean condition.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

