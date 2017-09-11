RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Pizza NY Margherita Cited for 21 Health Code Violations

During a recent routine inspection of Pizza NY Margherita in Gainesville, the Prince William Health District found food temperature and storage issues.

The restaurant, located at 5115 Wellington Road, was cited for five priority violations, five priority foundation violations and 11 core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority: Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Improperly thawed ROP clams, cooked sausage and shredded cheese cold holding at improper temperatures in the pasta prep cooler is unsound or adulterated.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed raw chicken stored in a large bowl, with juices overflowing, stored next to raw ground beef in the walk in cooler.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Cooked sausages and shredded cheese in the pasta prep cooler cold holding at improper temperatures. Person in charge reported they were in the unit since the evening prior, he did not report they were taken out for use this morning.

Priority: Observed a hose attached to a faucet that extended below the flood rim level of the mop sink.

Priority Foundation (Corrected During Inspection): Observed dented cans of roasted peppers and pineapple tidbits in the dry storage area.

Priority Foundation: Pizza prep cooler (bottom unit) is not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below due to cracked and broken gasket which is preventing proper closure of the bottom drawer unit.

Priority Foundation: There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the Quaternary Ammonium and Chlorine sanitizing solutions.

Priority Foundation: Water from the men’s toilet room handwashing sink was measured at 91-92 degrees F.

Priority Foundation: No disposable towels were provided at the warewashing area hand washing sink.

Core: Observed wet wiping cloths on the prep tables.

Core: Meat slicer is placed next to a handsink without a splashguard to protect from contamination. Food and equipment may be exposed to splash.

Core: Observed disposable beverage containers for employee use submerged in the ice machine, causing contamination of ice.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Observed thawed ROP clams in their original package in the pasta prep cooler.

Core: The methods used for cooling cut lettuce were not adequate.

Core: Observerd cardboard on the floor of the walk in freezer, this material is not designed and constructed to be durable.

Core: There was no temperature measuring device located in the beverage cooler and pasta prep cooler.

Core: Data plate [warewash machine] is unreadable.

Core Repeat: Observed broken gasket on the bottom drawer of the pizza prep cooler which is preventing proper closure.

Core: There is no covered refuse container for the disposal of feminine napkins in the ladies room stall.

Core: Observed significant accumulation of food debris on the floor of the walk in cooler.

Click here to search for detailed information about this restaurant.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.