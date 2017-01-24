RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Tony’s NY Pizza Cited for 21 Violations

Tony’s New York Pizza’s Bristow location received a visit from the Prince William Health District Jan. 19 and were cited for 21 violations, including food storage, temperature and sanitary issues.

The restaurant, located at 10314 Bristow Center Drive was cited for five priority violation, six priority foundation violations and 10 core violations.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority: Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): The following food was unsound or adulterated: (1) Hoagie roll, contaminated from bare hand contact, (2) Anchovies, calamari and Caesar salad dressing in salad cooler out of temperature overnight, and (3) tomato sauce in walk in cooler improperly cooled.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Person-in-charge observed handling toasted hoagie roll with their bare hands.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Observed tomato sauce not being adequately cooled to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Permit holder communicated the sauce was placed in the walk in cooler at approximately 8:00 am and temperature taken at 11:30 am was 85 degrees F.

Priority (Corrected During Inspection): Anchovies, calamari, and Caesar salad dressing cold holding at improper temperatures in the salad cooler.

Priority Foundation: Employees are not aware of or are not practicing proper methods to rapidly cool time/temperature for safety (TCS) food.

Priority Foundation: The person in charge (PIC) is not maintaining daily oversight of the employees routine monitoring of food temperatures of time/temperture control for safety (TCS) food temperatures during cold holding.

Priority Foundation: Various pizzas held using time control. Establishment is using a log to document the time when the four hour time frame commences; missing identification or marking to inform employees when TCS food exceeds the four hour time period and should be discarded.

Priority Foundation: Salad cooler is not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below.

Priority Foundation: There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chlorine sanitizing solutions.

Priority Foundation: Dirty cutting board observed on the prep table in the warewashing area.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Wet wiping cloths observed on and in the three compartment sink.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Tomato sauce in pot stored on the floor or food stored less than 6″ above the floor in the walk in cooler.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Uncovered tiramisu observed in the walk in cooler and uncovered frozen breaded veal patties observed in the reach in freezer 1.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Improper cooling methods to cool tomato sauce, chopped lettuce, feta cheese, deli ham, tomatoes.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Observed trash bag used to cover cooked pizza dough in the walk in cooler.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): There was no temperature measuring device located in the prep cooler 2, pizza cooler, and prep cooler 3.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): There is no cover to the feminine napkin refuse container in the ladies room stall.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Less than 10 foot candles of light was noted in the walk in cooler.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Missing ceiling light and cover in the mop sink area. Two lights are out in the ventilation hood above the cooking area.

Core (Corrected During Inspection): Brooms/cleaning equiptment and glass cleaner noted stored at the hand sink in the warewashing area.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

