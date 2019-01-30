Senior Living Search with Maureen Washburn Helps Families Navigate the Next Steps

Senior Living Search with Maureen Washburn, LLC is a free referral service that can be used by family members to ask questions about next steps for loved ones who are aging and to receive answers from a local resource in their neighborhood.

Maureen Washburn has nearly a decade of experience in the senior living industry including Home Healthcare, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care in communities in Virginia.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030 one in every five residents will reach retirement age, and by 20135, people 65 years and older will outnumber those under the age of 18 for the first time in U.S. History. The good news is that senior care is on the rise, preparing to meet that need.

“When I started working in Northern Virginia there were wait lists to get into an assisted living community because there were not enough facilities,” said Washburn. “In the last few years, so many new communities have opened, or are currently in development, so that seniors have a range of options.”

Senior Living Search is more than just a job to Washburn, it is a calling. She grew up in a single family home and was cared for by her grandparents when her mother was at work. At a very young age, her grandparents started experiencing serious health issues.

“During that time my extended family was very large and most where in the medical or legal field, so our family had a built in care team,” she said.

A few years later, her brother was in a near fatal car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Thankfully, he recovered, but it was not without significant challenges including memory issues.

These experiences informed Washburn’s decision to Senior Living Search. She also draws from her compassion and desire to help others when she can.

“I firmly believe that when something horrible happens, you need to learn from the challenge and help the next person along when you can,” she said. “I am a wife and a mother of four children.” She also daughter who helped find care for her elderly parents and in laws who were living out of state.

However, Washburn’s industry experience is not limited to her own family. Through Senior Living Search, she has remains extremely familiar with best practices in Assisted Living, Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.

She recommends her services even for families who may have dealt with senior living before as the services are constantly evolving.

“They are not the same as they were even 5-years-ago,” she said. “Technology has improved the lives of many residents in senior communities.”

Tech for seniors helps caregivers and residents actively enjoy meaningful activities. Memory Care residents can benefit from this platform by recording a video with a personal message she explained.

She knows that the family and individuals will have proprieties and she can help them to find a facility that fits those needs. She also talks about practical matters, how to make it affordable and what financial assistance families can access.

“I’m really committed to reducing the complexity and stress of this decision for the senior and their family by spending the time to understand their unique medical, financial, social and family needs and leveraging the in-depth knowledge I have of communities in Northern Virginia to help them find the best solution.”

Maureen Walshburn of Senior Living Search can be contacted at 571-361-1334, 253-508-9807, email maureenwashburnsla@gmail.com, or via her website seniorlvingsearchwithmaureenwashburn.com.

She is also available for talks and presentations to small groups such as senior associations, organizations and support groups.

