SmartAsset Names Prince William as One of Best Places in Va to Save Money

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, has released a study on the best places to save money in the U.S. The study compares each county’s income, cost of living, purchasing power and taxes to determine the places where it is easiest to save money.

For a look at how Prince William County performed compared to other counties in Virginia, check out the table below:

Rank County Median Household Income Cost of Living Purchasing Power Estimated Tax Rate Best Places to Save Index 1 Loudoun, VA $123,453 $39,563 3.10 16.20% 94.00 2 Falls Church City, VA $120,522 $39,563 3.00 16.20% 92.00 3 Fairfax, VA $112,552 $39,563 2.80 16.20% 84.00 4 Arlington, VA $105,763 $39,563 2.70 16.20% 78.00 5 Fairfax City, VA $105,297 $39,563 2.70 16.20% 77.00 6 King George, VA $81,688 $32,375 2.50 16.20% 72.00 7 Prince William, VA $98,657 $39,563 2.50 16.20% 71.00 8 Stafford, VA $97,144 $39,563 2.50 16.20% 70.00 9 Poquoson City, VA $83,735 $34,175 2.50 16.20% 70.00 10 Goochland, VA $79,330 $32,759 2.40 16.20% 69.00 VA $65,015 $31,958 2.03 16.19%

More information on the study, including the methodology and interactive map here: https://smartasset.com/ checking-account/best-savings- accounts#Virginia.

Submitted by SmartAssets.

