Smoothie King Opens New Haymarket Location

By Stacy Shaw

Local Smoothie King owners/operators Jamie and Tim Smith opened their third store, July 13. It is located at 6530 Trading Square in Haymarket Village Center, the Walmart-anchored retail plaza in Greater Haymarket.

Smoothie King is a franchise restaurant dedicated to serving smoothies that provide the body with essential nutrients derived from fresh fruits and vegetables. Its four distinct blends are “Fitness,” “Slim,” “Wellness,” and “Take a Break.” All smoothies are customizable and customers can add vitamins, antioxidants or other enhancers.

The Smiths own two other Smoothie King stores in Bristow Center and at 10048 Market Street, Manassas.

This newest location is the closest to their Gainesville home. Jamie feels fortunate to have secured it.

“It’s a great location. It’s busy, great visibility, and close to the high school,” she said.

The Smiths run their smoothie shops as a family business, involving their young adult children. They seek opportunities to become involved in the communities they work and enjoy partnering with other companies that promote a fit lifestyle.

At their Bristow Store, they held a ‘Spring Fling‘ to introduce their customers to other local health and wellness businesses. Early this summer, they presented Haymarket Gainesville Baseball League [HGBL] Coach Dan Smith with a ‘Coach of the Year Award.’

On their first day of business, Jamie said the store was doing well.

She invites local residents or those visiting the shopping center to stop for a smoothie sometime soon.

She recommends Smoothie King’s newest summer addition, Summer Hydration Smoothies, which Smoothie King unveiled Tuesday. Ideal for the hot weather, these limited-time smoothies include coconut water and electrolytes for hydration, but no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Flavors features are Watermelon Hibiscus, Lemon Green Tea and Dragon Fruit Smoothie.

Jamie expects the new flavors to be a big hit on hot days.

Jamie and Tim Smith say they hope to become a part of the Haymarket community and plan announce any future events to be held at the new location.

