All Star Heating & Cooling Puts Relationships First

With the cold weather on its way, now is a good time to have your heating system checked. At All Star Heating and Cooling, representatives will guide you through the process of choosing the best heating system for your home and making sure it is properly maintained.

All Star Heating and Cooling is a locally owned, and regionally operated, heating and air-conditioning company that serves Northern Virginia, including Prince William, Fauquier and Loudoun counties. All Star Heating and Cooling handles service, installation and maintenance of all brands of HVAC machines.

The business is all about relationships, explained owner John Baker.

“When I sell you an HVAC system it’s kind of like a marriage. That’s the beginning of the relationship, not the end,” Baker said.

He and his staff take pride in providing the best customer care by talking to customers about their needs and walking them through the process.

Right now, Baker is encouraging residents to have maintenance check ups on their home heating systems before the real cold weather hits the area.

He suggests everyone have their HVAC system checked bi-annually – once in the fall for the furnace or heat pump, and again in the spring for the air-conditioning unit.

A maintenance contract can save people money, but most importantly it can save them the aggravation of system failures during critical times of year; when they most depend upon their HVAC systems. All Star technicians can detect a problem before it escalates.

“We’re trying to be proactive about preventing a problem,” said Baker. “We could catch things ahead of time.”

All Star is offering it’s “Winter Heating Special.” When customers request service or a maintenance review, they can get 25% discount on all parts needed when they mention “Bristow Beat.”

All Star’s maintenance plans only charge for maintenance visits, not service and parts that are unneeded. “We are not taking any money that you do not need to spend,” Baker said.

And because he believes in delivering the very best customer service, Bakers hires people who want to make HVAC work their careers. Then he trains and mentors them himself.

Technicians don’t receive bonuses for up-selling, so they focus on doing what is right for the customer. It’s a method that has worked for 21 years.

“We didn’t get this far into it by bringing bad service. If it needs to be replace, we’ll replace it. If it can be fixed and it cost effective, we’ll give them a quote,” said Baker.

He warns of purchasing the newest HVAC technology without using an experienced installer, saying if it is not installed correctly, it may never work correctly.

However, he sees the benefits of purchasing an energy efficient unit. “While some are a little more expensive up front, they can save money over time because they run less. It helps you with the electric bill.”

Those interested in service, maintenance or new installation of an HVAC system should contact All Star Heating and Cooling by calling 703-680-9911, 540-428-2338, or email allstarservicecenter@comcast.net.

Don’t forget to mention Bristow Beat for a discount on parts during a service visit or maintenance review!

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.