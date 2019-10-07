Survey Shows High Awareness of OmniRide Ridesharing Services

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide Ridesharing services are the best-known and most-utilized local commuter assistance programs in the region, according to Commuter Connections’ 2019 State of the Commute Survey Report.

The report, which was released in September, showed:

Awareness of OmniRide Ridesharing increased to 64 percent in 2019 compared with 51 percent in 2016, and

Use of OmniRide Ridesharing services increased to 13 percent in 2019 compared with 10 percent in 2016.

For the general public, that means more residents are aware they have commuting options and an increasing number of people are choosing to share their commute rather than drive alone. This is the third consecutive time the survey has ranked OmniRide Ridesharing, which was previously known as OmniMatch, first in awareness and usage.

OmniRide Ridesharing provides free assistance to commuters searching for a carpool or vanpool. Interested commuters simply fill out a form online and are matched through the regional Commuter Connections database with other commuters who live and work nearby and who have similar work schedules. OmniRide even works with Prince William-area employers to create and expand commuter benefit programs that can be an effective tool in recruiting and retaining a quality workforce.

“The Prince William area has many talented workers who are employed outside the county and as a result, our roads have plenty of traffic congestion. Ridesharing is a wonderful alternative, especially for people whose homes and workplaces aren’t necessarily near traditional transit,” said Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson, who also serves as chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), which oversees OmniRide. “The PRTC Board is pleased that OmniRide’s Ridesharing team has had such success in spreading the message about alternatives to driving alone.”

Commuter Connections’ State of the Commute Survey is conducted every three years. The 2019 report also had positive news about the use of transit in our region, showing that while most people continue to drive alone, that percentage dropped to 58 percent in 2019 compared with 71 percent in 2004. Meanwhile, transit use increased to 24 percent in 2019 compared with 17 percent in 2004, and the number of those who telework at least occasionally increased to 35 percent in 2019 compared with 19 percent in 2007.

See the full 2019 State of the Commute Survey Report. Learn more about OmniRide Ridesharing or speak with an OmniRide Customer Service Agent about alternatives to driving alone at 703-730-6664.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

