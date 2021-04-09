Thought for Food: No-Bake Energy Bites Recipe ‘From Gina’s Kitchen’

Foodie friends! These quick and easy no-bake energy bars were a quick and easy way to get back into the kitchen. Lightning quick to put together, and a snap to shape! You could roll them into balls too, but I have the cutest little silicone bar pan from my friend Kerry O’neill over at Tastefully Simple so I choose to turn mine into “bars” this time.

I have to admit, for as much as I love baking up a storm in the kitchen, I also love a few days or even a week or so off from baking. Gasp! I said it! Even this baker gal needs a little time away from her mixer and oven!

These quick and easy no-bake energy bars are SO good… I had a hard time only eating one at a time. Confession… I didn’t. I enjoyed two as a post-workout snack and it was delightful! Dare I say.. a sweet way to end a spin class????

Feel free to substitute other nut butter for the peanut butter, and you can also omit the chia, hemp, or flaxseeds. I added both flaxseeds and flaxseed meals, but you don’t have to use the seeds.

Print Recipe No-Bake Energy Bars Ingredients 1 c rolled oats

3/4 c chocolate chips ( I used dark chocolate)

1/2 c flaxseed meal

1/2 c peanut butter

1/2 c organic maple syrup

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp hemp seeds

1 tbsp flax seeds Instructions Combine all ingredients together in a mixing bowl . Form into 1 inch balls using hands or scoop. OR fill a silicone bar mold ( 12 cavities ) to make bigger bars.

Freeze until set , about one hour. Notes NOTE: you really should keep them in the freezer at all times. You can store in a freezer safe bag or container.

Have you tried the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Brownies yet? It’s like taking a bite of peppermint hot cocoa instead of drinking.

Enjoy!

