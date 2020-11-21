Three Regional Chambers of Commerce Reaffirm Support for Bi-County Parkway

Generated from a press release provided by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, three of Virginia’s largest business organizations, the Loudoun County, Fairfax County and Prince William Chambers of Commerce, reaffirmed their strong support for the Bi-County Parkway project and urged the Virginia Department of Transportation to evaluate the road through the HB 2 process as quickly as possible.

Prince William’s Chamber President and CEO Debbie Jones said the road is necessary to alleviate commuter traffic congestion.

“The Bi-County Parkway has been a top priority for the Northern Virginia business community for years. Heavy congestion on roads north of I-66 has become a major deterrent to commerce between many of the fastest growing localities and largest employment centers in the Commonwealth,” Jones said. “But like every other transportation project in the State, the Bi-County Parkway must be evaluated through the HB 2 process first, and until that happens, reports of the project demise are premature at best.”

Tony Howard, President and CEO of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, echoed Jones’ support for the road. explaining it would help create a better lifestyle for those living and working in Northern Virginia.

“The Bi-County Parkway is about improving the quality of life in our communities by untangling our region’s transportation mess; getting traffic off our neighborhood roads, making it easier for people to get to work, school, church or the grocery store and about creating jobs,” Howard said. “This road is an investment in our future. We are confident the Bi-County Parkway will score well in the HB 2 process and we urge VDOT to score the road as soon as possible.”

While the road is intended to connect Prince William and Loudoun counties – two of the Commonwealth’s fastest growing jurisdictions – Fairfax’s Chamber of Commerce also weighed in on the parkway.

“We believe that unlocking Northern Virginia’s transportation crisis requires a strategic regional approach. The Bi-County parkway is one such project that will go a long way to improving the region’s network of inter-connectivity,” said Jim Corcoran, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne’s confirmation yesterday that no decision will be made on the roadway until it has gone through the transportation project rating system; which we hope will happen soon.”

While local Chambers of Commerce have always supported the Bi-County Parkway, residents and their elected representatives have been less enthusiastic about the project. The main opposition comes from those whose homes would be affected by the parkway's route, which cuts through the Catharpin area. The fact that the deal would include calming Route 29 to reroute commuter and residential traffic around the Manassas Battlefield. Some simply dislike that it would open up Prince William's Rural Crescent. Lastly, some believe it would obstruct historic sites in the area.

Prince William Board of County Supervisor’s Chairman Corey Stewart applauded efforts to cancel the Bi-County Parkway, though he said another route to connect Prince William and Loudoun would be necessary.

Background on the Bi-County Parkway provided by Prince William’s Chamber of Commerce



The Bi-County Parkway currently is the missing link in the Commonwealth’s North-South Corridor of Statewide Significance (NSC), connecting Prince William County and Loudoun County in Northern Virginia. The North-South Corridor was established by Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board on May 18, 2011 after a determination that it met the four key criteria of being multi-modal, connecting major activity centers, carrying high traffic volumes, and meeting a unique statewide function, including improving access to Washington Dulles International Airport.

House Bill 2 (HB2) – was signed into law in 2014. HB 2 requires the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) to develop and utilize a prioritization process for making determinations about many transportation projects based upon key factors like congestion mitigation, economic development, accessibility, safety and environmental quality. For congested regions, such as Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, projects that reduce congestion will rise to the top.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.