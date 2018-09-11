‘Try Transit Week,’ ‘Car Free Day’ Encourages Driving Alternatives

Submitted by PRTC

OmniRide is encouraging everyone to participate in two upcoming events designed to highlight alternatives to driving alone.

Try Transit Week will be held September 17-21, and Car Free Day is being expanded this year to span two days – September 21 and 22. These promotions are opportunities for area residents to consider using public transportation, sharing a ride with others, teleworking and helping to reduce the number of vehicles on our roadways.

“Public transportation riders save time and money by traveling in Express Lanes, taking advantage of free parking, and reducing the number of times they have to put fuel in their vehicle. They also have the advantage of a relaxing commute so they arrive at their destinations stress-free,” said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider.

Registration for both September events is now open, and participants can qualify for great prizes this year even if they already use transit!

Those who pledge to try transit during Try Transit Week are automatically entered for a chance to win one year of free transit service from a participating Virginia transit operator as well as a pair of round-trip tickets aboard Amtrak’s Northeast Regional train! But that’s not all! Participating transit providers, including OmniRide, are offering additional prizes. OmniRide will award one lucky winner with a $50 SmarTrip card, and two additional winners will each receive $25 SmarTrip cards.

Try Transit Week is sponsored by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Pledges will be accepted through September 21, 2018 at TryTransitWeek.org/pledge.

Car Free Day was expanded to two days this year to allow more people to participate and qualify for prize drawings. Those who can’t go without their car for a day or two are encouraged to go Car-Lite by reducing the number of solo vehicle trips they make and sharing any rides with others. Even small gestures like that help to make the air cleaner and the roads less congested!

Everyone who pledges to go Car Free or Car-Lite on one or both days will be eligible to win prizes including $25 SmarTrip cards, Giant grocery gift cards, KIND Healthy Snacks gift bags, an Apple iPod, Capital Bikeshare memberships, and more. Car Free Day is sponsored locally by Commuter Connections. Register for Car Free Day at CarFreeMetroDC.org.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides express and local bus services as well as ridesharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. It also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

