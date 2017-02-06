Twisted Cork Grille Announces Grand Opening Week

Twisted Cork Grille in Bristow Commons will hold its grand opening, Feb. 7, with specials events planned all week long.

The new restaurant and bar will hold two raffles each day this week, and one only needs only to stop in to enter.

Twisted Cork is an American cuisine bar and grill that serves traditional comfort foods with a swing on farm-to-table options. The restaurant strives to be that perfect place to bring the whole family where one will experience superb service and exceptionally delicious food served with a genuine smile for a great time.

Twisted Cork Grille is family owned and operated by Nancy and John Skipper. After many years working in the restaurant industry, they are proud to finally open in Bristow to serve residents of western Prince William and surrounding areas.

To celebrate their grand opening, Twisted Cork has scheduled events throughout the week.

They kick-off Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:45 p.m. Afterward, guests are invited to stop in to enjoy light appetizers and house made Sangria, and Twisted Cork will be featuring their Signature Cocktail ‘The Kinky Cork’ all day for $5.

Tuesday is also Steak Night, so guests can enjoy the ‘Twisted Skipper’ for just $14 all day. That day’s raffled item is a set of Twisted Cork logo salt and pepper shakers and a Twisted Cork t-shirt.

Wednesday is ‘Whiskey Wednesday’ with select whiskeys under ten dollars, such as $5 Tullamoredew, $6 Bulliet Rye Whiskey and $7 Bushmills, 10-year.

“This is an evening you do not want to miss,” said manager Heather Lyons. “We will raffle off a gift card and a bottle of wine as well.”

Thursday, this week, is “Ladies Night.” All martinis and cosmos on the menu are only $5, and kids eat free until 7 p.m. Thursday’s raffle is also the salt and pepper shakers and t-shirt.

Friday is the day to try their “Amazing Chef Made Fresh Catch.”

“It is our grand opening week so it just cannot stop there,” said Lyons. “We will have a $5 Sangria. The recipe comes straight from Spain. We will also raffle off a gift card and a gift basket.”

Saturday, the 11th, offers some wonderful dinner features including choice wines.

“We will feature a few of our by the bottle only wines by the glass this evening! I would not miss being able to get a glass of Pomar Junction and find out just how great it is! We will raffle off a Twisted Cork ball cap and a gift card,” Lyons said.

Sunday is like a happy hour on the weekend with $2 dollar beers from 3-7 p.m., anything on tap goes including local beers. They will raffle off two Growlers this evening.

All week, Twisted Cork is offering 20 percent off all take home wine. For those who can not decide which wine to take home, Twisted Cork offers Wine Flights.*

With so many special and events all week long, Twisted Cork hopes to get to know their neighbors.

Twisted Cork Grille is located at 9110 Devlin Road, #160. Call 703-743-5948 for more information.

*Wines opened in the restaurant cannot be taken home.

Photos and information were provided by Twisted Cork Grille.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.