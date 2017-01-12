Twisted Cork Grille Prepares to Open in Bristow Commons

Twisted Cork Grille on Devlin Road in Bristow Commons will hold its grand opening, Feb. 7, with doors opening to the public, Jan.19.

Twisted Cork serves American Cuisine with a swing on farm to table entrees, distinct dishes and a bar that specializes in exceptional wines, beers and liquors.

Nancy Skipper, the owner, spent the past three decades rising through the ranks of the restaurant and hospitality industry. She is incredibly excited to finally be opening Twisted Cork.

“I just always wanted to have my own place, and this is the right place at the right time so I just took a chance,” Skipper said.

Skipper describes Twisted Cork as a boutique restaurant serving only farm fresh fruits and vegetable. The staff is also proud of their selection of humanely sourced meats.

To achieve excellence in service, Skipper has chosen Heather Lyons as manager. Lyons is a familiar face within the western Prince William restaurant scene, having worked in it for almost seven years.

Lyons has only the highest expectations for the new restaurant and bar. “The customer service is going to be amazing. We treat everyone as a regular,” she said.

Skipper believes the service will enhance the overall experience, but of course, the food is the main dish. Twisted Cork serves comforting home-style cuisine presented elegantly on the plate. The menu is seasonal and will evolve over time as staff encourages recommendations and comments.

Since they are taking over a previous farm to table restaurant, Twisted Cork will offer a selection of ethically sourced entrees. The animals are “treated the way they ought to be treated,” said Lyons, “not cooped up in a pen.”

The name Twisted Cork highlights the bar’s top-shelf wine selection, featuring fine French, Italian, California and Virginia wines.

“I was very picky about some of our wines,” Skipper said, wanting it to be a signature of the restaurant. They also sell wines on the premises.

Twisted Cork also specializes in both traditional and posh whiskey and scotch drinks and has local craft beers on tap. Skipper hopes to various tastings throughout the year.

At Twisted Cork, wine and liquor are viewed as complementary to the meal.

“Residents can stop by to get their kids a delicious dinner that’s still healthy and have wine and beer too, or grab it to go,” said Lyons “There’s a little something for everybody – that is our goal from the menu to the bar.”

The restaurant will regularly feature live entertainment. They have already booked the multi-talented Jimmy Lee. As of March 5, Twisted Cork will begin serving Sunday brunch.

Skipper said she was drawn to the brand new building with its natural and modern design. She hopes the décor encourages guests to enjoy the relaxed ambiance and not feel rushed.

Both women liked the up-and-coming neighborhood location. They hope to see residents on a regular basis. “We want to be a friendly spot where people end up knowing each other,” Lyons said.

For intimate engagements, meetings, or small parties, Twisted Cork has a private room. They are interested in hosting business or parent groups, and have already partnered with Bristow Montessori School to cater craft lunches and the local Comfort Cases charity.

For more information about Twisted Cork, readers can visit their website…. And “Like” their Facebook page or call ahead at 703-743-5948 .

Photos were taken by a professional photographer and provided by Twisted Cork Grille.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.