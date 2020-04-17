Virginia Gateway Supports Women’s Nonprofit via #Carryoutforacause

YOU order.

Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville is once again teaming up with Women Giving Back, a Northern Virginia nonprofit organization that supports local women and children through in crisis. Customers can help whenever they purchase food to-go from any Virginia Gateway restaurant April 15 through April 23.

“The local non-profit organization, Women Giving Back, has been a great partner of ours for years and now they need our help!,” said Joanna Rothermel, spokesperson for Virginia Gateway.

As the current health crisis continues to evolve, many families Women Giving Back serves are facing unemployment. In responses, Women Giving Back has shifted its efforts from providing clothing to providing more “essential items” to those it serves. Virginia Gateway wants to help now more than ever and customers can help as well.

Whenever customers order delivery or carryout from any Virginia Gateway restaurant, and provide social media exposure as detailed below, Virginia Gateway will make a donation to the the nonprofit.

Order delivery or carryout from any Virginia Gateway restaurant, post a pic of your carryout/delivery experience, and use hashtag #carryoutforacause on Facebook or Instagram, and we will match it with a $10 donation, up to $1,000, to the Women Giving Back cause. These donations will go toward the purchase of ‘essential items’ that will be distributed through their Saturday Drive Thru Pantry Program.

Additionally, Virginia Gateway will be giving away a $50 gift card to the Virginia Gateway restaurant of your choice to 3 lucky winners!

The social media picture is the entry. Participants must have social profiles are not set to ‘Public’ or their post will not be seen and accounted for to enter to win.

Virginia Gateway suggests participants watch Virginia Gateway’s Facebook Page and submit their photos in the comments section of their Carryout for a Cause posts.

In turn, purchasing carryout and delivery helps local restaurants and the people they employ. They are working hard to serve the community and hope to continue to serve the community once they can full open for businesses again.

“We know that these times are challenging in one way or another for all of us, but if you are in a position to contribute we ask that you consider joining this cause!”

Find out what Virginia Gateway Restaurants are open for carryout and delivery here.

