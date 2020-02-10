Winter is the Perfect Time to get Crazy Beautiful!

Skincare and body image focus usually hits around early spring when people think about being summer body ready. Right around the time everyone is making those New Years resolutions is the perfect time to start prepping to get ideal beach body smooth!

“Winter is an ideal time to focus on self care in general,” says Sara O’Brien, Licensed Esthetician and Owner of Crazy Beautiful Spa.

O’Brien points out that people spend less time exposed to the sun in winter, which makes it perfect for addressing sun damage and the premature signs of aging it causes. She points out that all manner of self care, from facials to massage, can help ease the symptoms of seasonal depression too.

Those services, and much more, are available in her Old Town Manassas spa location. Popular services offered there are Lash Lifts, Facials, and Massage.

The massage business has expanded with a new team member who joined Crazy Beautiful Spa six months ago.

“Liahna is one of the most educated massage therapists I have ever worked with” says O’Brien and has been an addition her existing clients appreciate.

Another new service the Wonder Brows Service. “If you haven’t heard of it yet, you will soon! It’s all the rage in Europe right now!”

O’Brien delightedly describes the service as “a brow lamination treatment that tames unruly brows in fluffy arched perfection.” Fluffy. Arched. Perfection. Who doesn’t want that?

O’Brien originally set out to help people by becoming a counselor. However, marrying a United States Navy sailor, and moving from Missouri to Virginia, made that option difficult to pursue. She began exploring ways to still help people feel better about themselves, and through a fluke conversation, discovered what an “Esthetician” was.

When her family relocated to Northern Virginia, O’Brien first worked for a popular corporate waxing company, but quickly found she enjoyed having more personal relationships with her clients, and that lead her to the opening of Crazy Beautiful Spa. She continues to provide waxing services and strives to create an experience that is as pain-free as possible.

Now really is a perfect time to meet Sara and Liahna and think about a Crazy Beautiful resolution for 2020!

In February “Flirt with new Lashes!” Enjoy $25 off Classic Lash Extension Sets and $15 off Lash Lift and Tint.

Bonus feature! Hear Sara O’Brien’s bonus interview with local girl Samantha Spittle in her podcast Flushing It Out with Samantha Spittle.

Samantha Spittle is “the Introvert’s Extrovert. She talks to people, so you don’t have to….for now!” Listen on Apple Podcast or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.