You’ll Fall in Love with Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood

February 2nd is Football’s ‘BIG Game,’ February 14th is Valentine’s Day! But you already knew that. But, did you know how you can celebrate with Out of the Blue Crabs and Seafood?

Celebrate the BIG GAME this weekend with these specials.

BUY ONE GET ONE FREE: Medium Crabs by the Dozen or Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

– 50¢ Wings (minimum order of 10).

– Special Feature: Crab Stuffed Spuds

Offer valid on Sunday, February 2rd. Dine-in or carry out. While supplies last. Call ahead for reservations!

Also, Preorder carry-out for the Big Game on Feb. 2 by January 31st and receive $25 OTB Bucks for every $100 spent.

Military Appreciation Monday resumes on Feb. 3 at Out of the Blue. Generous local sponsors match whatever is spent on dinner that night and donate that amount to a regional military charity or nonprofit. The event is organized and sponsored by C.C. Bartholomew Keller/Williams realtor Manassas.

This MAM benefits VETS on Track. Vets on Track Foundation works diligently at the grass-roots level with organizations that are working to place homeless veterans and first responders into permanent housing. Through it’s Fresh Start Program, the VoTF goes into the home of a newly placed veteran or first responder and provides the necessary furniture and accessories to transform their new house into a home.

Feb. 12, 6:30-8 p.m. join Edward Jones Financial Advisor Deborah Trnk for her Woman’s Empowerment Event. “Take control of Your Financial Future: five things every woman should know about financing!”

Dinner is complimentary. Bring a friend! RSVP at 571-284-8267 or email joi.ruther@edwardjones.com.

Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, is a Friday, but Out of the Blue will be offering Dinner for 2 Valentine’s Specials all week long, Feb. 8-16th! Enjoy Valentine’s Day at your leisure.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Out of the Blue. We’ll be offering a special THREE COURSE menu for $89 per couple!

Also, enjoy 30% off bottles of Champagne, Flowers Chardonnay, and Faust Cabernet.

Call 571-284-6350 for reservations. See menu at the end of the article.

Feb. 17 is Presidents’ Day. Bring the kids to eat. Enjoy one free kid’s meal for every adult entree.

Join us as we celebrate First Responder Fridays. All Police, Fire, EMS and active duty/retired military receive 20% off their meal.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer. Must show ID. Offer valid all day. Excludes alcohol.

The season of Lent is beginning. It’s easy to give up meat when you can indulge in seafood! Join Out of the Blue for FISH FRIDAYS! Enjoy these specials:

– 1/2 Price Jumbo Steamed Shrimp from 11-7

– FREE Appetizer with the purchase of 2 Entrees

*limit one offer per table. valid only on Fridays from Feb 26 to April 9. cannot be combined with other offers. dine-in only.

There’s always something going on at Out of the Blue, so make sure to keep up with the restaurant’s events on Facebook.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is located at 5005 Wellington Road in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center. Please call ahead for seating during holidays and special events at 571-284-6350.

VALENTINE’S WEEK MENU

February 8th – February 16th, 2020

$89.00 per couple

Individual Starters, one per person.

Seafood Deviled Eggs

Whipped up from scratch.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Served chilled with our homemade cocktail sauce.

House or Caesar Salad

House Salad with your choice of dressing.

Cup of Soup

New England Clam Chowder or Lobster Bisque.

Entrées, one per person, choice of two sides.

Crab Cake & Colossal Shrimp

A fresh crab meat crab cake sautéed, and paired with 3 colossal shrimp, fried or grilled.

Petite Medallions with Broiled Scallops or Lobster Tail.

Two tender beef medallions with your choice of broiled scallops drizzled with lemon butter garlic sauce, or a steamed lobster tail with drawn butter.

Trout Piccata

Skin on filet of Trout grilled and covered with a lemon butter caper sauce.

Entrée Add-ons (optional)

Add to any entrée selection. Not available a la carte.

Snow Crab Legs, add 1 cluster for $14.95

Crab Cake, 4 oz. add for $12.95

Soft Shell Crab, add for $11.95

Lobster Tail, 6 oz. add for $17.95

Shrimp Skewer, 3 colossal grilled shrimp to any entrée $12.95

Choice of Dessert to Share

Tangy Key Lime Pie

New York Style Cheesecake

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Drizzled Brownie

Add a Featured Wine to Pair with Your Meal!

30% Off Bottles of Champagne, Flowers Chardonnay & Faust Cabernet

See a Hostess, or Call 571-284-6350 to Reserve Your Dinner

No Substitutions.

