Zoës Kitchen to Open Gainesville Restaurant on Monday, March 25th

Zoës Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant serving fresh, made-from-scratch Mediterranean dishes, is continuing its expansion with the opening of its twenty third location in Virginia.

Zoës Kitchen Gainesville will open on Monday, March 25th and is located at 5035 Wellington Road Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

The new restaurant will feature a menu that aims to take a fresh approach to classic favorites, including a few new spotlights: the Avocado Lentil and the Modern Greek Salads, custom dressing options for Zoës’ popular kabobs, and a new spicy roasted turkey sandwich.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 guests in line will have the chance to spin the ‘Goodness Wheel,’ which allows guests to win prizes like a $50 Zoës Kitchen gift card or $100 off a $250 catering order.

Zoës Kitchen Gainesville will open with the restaurant’s new store design and layout. The design features a cozy, relaxed dining room that encourages guests to stay and enjoy their meal at their pace, while also opening the kitchen to highlight the made-from-scratch cooking style.

Guests will be able to hear the sizzle of grilling meats, the smell of chicken roasting, and the chopping of fresh vegetables throughout the restaurant.

Zoës Kitchen Gainesville will be 3,011 square feet and seat 96 guests both inside and outside on the patio.

The restaurant will be located in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center. Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

