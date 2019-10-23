8th Annual Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics ‘Bodies In Motion’ Run this Weekend

Warrenton, VA – October 18, 2019 – Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics will host the Bodies in Motion Race – 5K, 10k & Fun Run, a race to give back to the community, on Sunday morning, October 27th. Registrations can be made at www.CommunityRaceDay.com. More than 150 of all ages are currently registered, from Loudoun, Prince William, Culpeper, Fairfax, Rappahannock, and Fauquier. Last year’s race saw more than 300 people.

Since 2012, the Bodies in Motion races have raised $215,000 for local organizations that contribute to the common good.

“This is a run for all,” says Jill Smith, race co-director and Director of HR at Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center. “We enjoy bringing the community together and giving a reason to run: each other! The race is for experienced and beginning runners and walkers alike – from athletes to seniors and children.”

The race will take place at the Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Facility (WARF), in Warrenton. With an emphasis on fun and community, the event includes a children’s activity zone and an aerobic race warm-up led by John Ferguson, certified fitness instructor at the WARF. Sean Polster, Warrenton Town Councilman will emcee the event. Staff from Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and Blue Ridge Physical Therapy will run/walk.

The event typically brings in more than 300 race registrants, and 100+ participating businesses, by way of sponsorships and tabletop exhibitors. Last year’s race raised $55,000 that was give to 25 non-profit organizations in the area.

“We need to do good deeds, and by doing so, we propel others forward to do the same,” says Jeff Hollis, CEO of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and treasurer of the Foundation. “We hope to see another good turnout at this year’s race from the communities we serve – including Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William – which will, in turn, help us give back.”

Local organizations set up exhibition tables for a mini-organizational fair, and live music rounds out the morning. Hot breakfast and coffee is provided to registrants. Bubbles and face paint for kids is planned.

“It is really moving to experience an event like this and watch it come together,” said Smith. “So many local and regional businesses contribute. The generosity and outpour of support for community non-profits that operate in the communities we serve is gratifying.”

Registration for sponsorship is open and available. Registration to participate in the race as a runner/walker is open. For questions about sponsorship, race registration or general inquiries, please contact Leslie Ferstl at lferstl@broava.com. General information about the event may be found here: www.bodiesinmotionrace.com.

Business sponsorships for the 2019 Bodies in Motion race event are as follows:

Platinum Sponsors: Dulaney, Lauer & Thomas and Fauquier Health

Gold Sponsors: NOVEC, Depuy Synthes, Sarah Atkins of Edward Jones, Lamar Advertising

Silver Sponsors: Blue Ridge Physical Therapy, Fauquier & Prince William Times Papers, Warrenton Toyota Scion, Bullseye Maintenance, Medtronic, Puffenbarger Insurance, Howard W. Phillips

The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics

The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics was established in 2012 as Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation, and renamed in 2018. This 501c3 is governed by a Board of community members and physicians, and is the non-profit arm of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center. With a heart for helping Fauquier and surrounding counties, The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics supports non-profit organizations who work to better the communities that Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center serves. The Bodies in Motion 5k, 10k & Fun Run race held every fall is the Foundation’s flagship event. www.brofoundation.org

Bodies in Motion Race – 5k, 10k, & Fun Run

In seven years, Bodies in Motion races have raised $215,000 for local non-profits that serve communities in Warrenton, Fauquier, Culpeper, Prince William, Rappahannock, Haymarket, and surrounding areas. Race directors, Jill Smith and Leslie Ferstl work year-round with local businesses to bring in sponsors for this annual event. The proceeds from each race are awarded to area non-profits in an Appreciation Celebration event through The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics every November. The next Bodies in Motion 10k/5k/Fun Run race will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019. www.bodiesinmotionrace.com

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

With training among the most prestigious medical centers and universities in the country, our Board-certified doctors are highly-trained and well-respected in their field. Our physicians perform complex, ground-breaking procedures, and fine-tune and develop innovative methods to shape the future of orthopaedic healthcare. We offer surgical and nonsurgical treatments, by way of general orthopaedics, a dedicated spine center for neck and back, joint replacement, sports medicine, pain management, and an on-site surgical center and x-ray center in one location. Since 1977. www.BlueRidgeOrtho.com

Blue Ridge Physical Therapy

The Blue Ridge Physical Therapy team works exclusively in the treatment of orthopaedic conditions. We’re always adapting to new developments in the field, and offering the latest innovative treatment options. Our comprehensive approach to orthopaedic care enables us to meet patients’ individual therapy needs. We specialize in pre- and post-surgical therapy, sports medicine, spine-specific care, general orthopaedic PT, and physical therapy as a conservative treatment option. Direct access/no referral needed. http://www.BlueRidgeOrtho.com/physical-therapy.com

