Absentee Voting Is Open in Prince William County

Submitted by Prince William County Government

Absentee voting is now open and there are several ways to vote ahead of the Nov. 5 General Election.

The list for people who qualify to vote absentee is broad and includes people living outside of the country, students attending college, commuters who will be away from the county for more than 11 hours between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, first responders, those with a disability or illness, people with a religious obligation, and active duty military and their spouses, among others. Visit the Prince William County Office of Elections website at pwcvotes.com for a complete list of absentee voting qualifications.

Registered voters, with the appropriate identification, who wish to vote absentee in-person can fill out the application at their designated absentee voting location and vote the same day.

Designated absentee in-person voting locations in the county include:

Office of Elections, located at 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas

Haymarket-Gainesville Community Library, located at 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket

Division of Motor Vehicles Office, located at 2713 Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge

With a few exceptions, the places to vote absentee in-person will be open from Sept. 20 until Nov. 2. Hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The voting places are closed on Sundays and on Oct. 14 for Columbus Day. The voting places will operate on extended hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30, the last two Wednesdays of the in-person absentee voting period.

County residents who live outside the area, and have a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles license or identification card, can apply to vote online, check the status of their application or register to vote using the State Board of Elections’ website at www.elections.virginia.gov. Those who are not registered to vote will have to wait five days for a ballot to be issued, with the exception of military and overseas voters, according to the state website.

Registered voters may also request a ballot by mail. Requests for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by the Office of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Completed ballots must be received by the Prince William County Office of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The following is a list of significant voting dates:

Sept. 20, 2019– Absentee voting begins.

Oct. 14, 2019 – The Office of Elections and all absentee voting locations are closed for Columbus Day.

Oct. 15, 2019 – The last day to register for the November General Election.

Oct. 29, 2019 – The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the November General Election.

Nov 2, 2019 – The last day to vote absentee in-person for the November General election.

Nov. 5 – Election Day

For more information about voting in the county, visit pwcvotes.com.

