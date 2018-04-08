Annual Bluebell Festival this Sunday at Merrimac Farm
Submitted by the Prince Willliam Conservation Alliance.
Join Prince William Conservation Alliance on Sunday, April 8, to welcome spring, celebrate nature close to home, and view the fabulous Virginia Bluebells that carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile at Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area located at 14712 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville, Virginia 20181.
Attendees can meet local organizations and people who are working to improve our community.
Live music provided by the Broad Run String Band.
“With some of the best Northern Virginia naturalists leading tours and activities, we’re looking forward to a special day at an outstanding natural area. Family-friendly and free of charge,” said Kim Hosen of the PWCA.
|Bluebell Festival 2018 Tour Schedule
|10:20am
|Dave Larson
PWCA
|Birding the Bluebell Trail
|10:40am
|Charlie Grymes
PWCA
|The story of Merrimac Farm
|11:00am
|Autumn Saxton-Ross
NatureBridge
|Nature for Kids
|11:20am
| Bill Olson
Historic PW/PWCA
|History in the woods at the Green Level Cemetery
|11:40am
|Julie Flanagan
New Earth Photography
|Native trees, forest ecosystems
|12:00pm
|Anna Ritter
BRMC
|Plant communities in the floodplain
|12:20pm
|Valerie Huelsman
PWC Forest Pest Mgt.
|How do bugs affect forest health?
|12:40pm
|Eli Hosen
|People in the woods
|1:00pm
|Tom Dombrowski
PWC Watershed Mgt.
|Floodplain Wetland Values and Interactions
|1:20pm
|Larry Meade
Northern Virginia Bird Club
|Things that fly — Birds, butterflies and dragonflies
|1:40pm
|Nancy Vehrs
Prince William Wildflower Society
|Woodland wildflowers and other native plants
|2:00pm
|Jim Klackowicz
Friends of Leesylvania State Park
|Riparian Ecosystems
|2:20pm
|Jim McGlone
VA Dept. of Forestry
|Forest Ecosystems
|3:00pm
|Judy Gallagher
PWCA/VA Master Naturalists
|Pollinators that make wildflowers possible
|3:20pm
|Kevin Parker
PWCA
|A Home for Every Bird
Participating Organizations
|Bull Run Mountain Conservancy
Friends of Leesylvania State Park
Historic Prince William
Prince William League of Women Voters
NatureBridge
Northern Virginia Conservation Trust
Marine Corps Base Quantico
Prince William Conservation Alliance
Prince William County Forest Pest Mgt.
|Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District
Prince William Master Gardeners
Prince William Wildflower Society
Prince William Regional Beekeepers Assoc.
Virginia Bluebird Society
Virginia Dept. of Game & Inland Fisheries
Virginia Dept. of Forestry
Virginia Master Naturalists
