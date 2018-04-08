Annual Bluebell Festival this Sunday at Merrimac Farm

Child enjoys the Merrimac Farm Bluebell Festival.

Submitted by the Prince Willliam Conservation Alliance.

Join Prince William Conservation Alliance on Sunday, April 8, to welcome spring, celebrate nature close to home, and view the fabulous Virginia Bluebells that carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile at Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area located at 14712 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville, Virginia 20181.

Attendees can meet local organizations and people who are working to improve our community.

Live music provided by the Broad Run String Band.

“With some of the best Northern Virginia naturalists leading tours and activities, we’re looking forward to a special day at an outstanding natural area. Family-friendly and free of charge,” said Kim Hosen of the PWCA.

Bluebell Festival 2018 Tour Schedule
10:20am Dave Larson
PWCA		 Birding the Bluebell Trail
10:40am Charlie Grymes
PWCA		 The story of Merrimac Farm
11:00am Autumn Saxton-Ross
NatureBridge		 Nature for Kids
11:20am  Bill Olson
Historic PW/PWCA		 History in the woods at the Green Level Cemetery
11:40am Julie Flanagan
New Earth Photography		 Native trees, forest ecosystems
12:00pm Anna Ritter
BRMC		 Plant communities in the floodplain
12:20pm Valerie Huelsman
PWC Forest Pest Mgt.		 How do bugs affect forest health?
12:40pm Eli Hosen People in the woods
1:00pm Tom Dombrowski
PWC Watershed Mgt.		 Floodplain Wetland Values and Interactions
1:20pm Larry Meade
Northern Virginia Bird Club		 Things that fly — Birds, butterflies and dragonflies
1:40pm Nancy Vehrs
Prince William Wildflower Society		 Woodland wildflowers and other native plants
2:00pm Jim Klackowicz
Friends of Leesylvania State Park		 Riparian Ecosystems
2:20pm Jim McGlone
VA Dept. of Forestry		 Forest Ecosystems
3:00pm Judy Gallagher
PWCA/VA Master Naturalists		 Pollinators that make wildflowers possible
3:20pm Kevin Parker
PWCA		 A Home for Every Bird


Participating Organizations

Bull Run Mountain Conservancy
Friends of Leesylvania State Park
Historic Prince William
Prince William League of Women Voters
NatureBridge
Northern Virginia Conservation Trust
Marine Corps Base Quantico
Prince William Conservation Alliance
Prince William County Forest Pest Mgt.		 Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District
Prince William Master Gardeners
Prince William Wildflower Society
Prince William Regional Beekeepers Assoc.
Virginia Bluebird Society
Virginia Dept. of Game & Inland Fisheries
Virginia Dept. of Forestry
Virginia Master Naturalists

 

