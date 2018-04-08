Annual Bluebell Festival this Sunday at Merrimac Farm

Submitted by the Prince Willliam Conservation Alliance.

Join Prince William Conservation Alliance on Sunday, April 8, to welcome spring, celebrate nature close to home, and view the fabulous Virginia Bluebells that carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile at Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area located at 14712 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville, Virginia 20181.

Attendees can meet local organizations and people who are working to improve our community.

Live music provided by the Broad Run String Band.

“With some of the best Northern Virginia naturalists leading tours and activities, we’re looking forward to a special day at an outstanding natural area. Family-friendly and free of charge,” said Kim Hosen of the PWCA.

Bluebell Festival 2018 Tour Schedule 10:20am Dave Larson

PWCA Birding the Bluebell Trail 10:40am Charlie Grymes

PWCA The story of Merrimac Farm 11:00am Autumn Saxton-Ross

NatureBridge Nature for Kids 11:20am Bill Olson

Historic PW/PWCA History in the woods at the Green Level Cemetery 11:40am Julie Flanagan

New Earth Photography Native trees, forest ecosystems 12:00pm Anna Ritter

BRMC Plant communities in the floodplain 12:20pm Valerie Huelsman

PWC Forest Pest Mgt. How do bugs affect forest health? 12:40pm Eli Hosen People in the woods 1:00pm Tom Dombrowski

PWC Watershed Mgt. Floodplain Wetland Values and Interactions 1:20pm Larry Meade

Northern Virginia Bird Club Things that fly — Birds, butterflies and dragonflies 1:40pm Nancy Vehrs

Prince William Wildflower Society Woodland wildflowers and other native plants 2:00pm Jim Klackowicz

Friends of Leesylvania State Park Riparian Ecosystems 2:20pm Jim McGlone

VA Dept. of Forestry Forest Ecosystems 3:00pm Judy Gallagher

PWCA/VA Master Naturalists Pollinators that make wildflowers possible 3:20pm Kevin Parker

PWCA A Home for Every Bird



Participating Organizations

Bull Run Mountain Conservancy

Friends of Leesylvania State Park

Historic Prince William

Prince William League of Women Voters

NatureBridge

Northern Virginia Conservation Trust

Marine Corps Base Quantico

Prince William Conservation Alliance

Prince William County Forest Pest Mgt. Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District

Prince William Master Gardeners

Prince William Wildflower Society

Prince William Regional Beekeepers Assoc.

Virginia Bluebird Society

Virginia Dept. of Game & Inland Fisheries

Virginia Dept. of Forestry

Virginia Master Naturalists

