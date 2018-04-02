April Is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

From cell phones to dashboard entertainment and information systems to evolving voice command features – all of these pose a threat to our safety because they distract vehicle operators from what should be their primary focus: safely operating vehicles. Just one second of your attention is all takes to change a life forever.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a united effort to recognize and eliminate preventable deaths from distracted driving. Join us to help save lives. To help spread awareness of this dangerous behavior, the Prince William County Police Department reminds motorists about state laws on using mobile phones and personal communication devices while driving.