April Is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
From cell phones to dashboard entertainment and information systems to evolving voice command features – all of these pose a threat to our safety because they distract vehicle operators from what should be their primary focus: safely operating vehicles. Just one second of your attention is all takes to change a life forever.
Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a united effort to recognize and eliminate preventable deaths from distracted driving. Join us to help save lives. To help spread awareness of this dangerous behavior, the Prince William County Police Department reminds motorists about state laws on using mobile phones and personal communication devices while driving.
- Did you know that under Virginia law, anyone under 18 years old is banned from using cell phones, or any other personal communication devices, while driving?
- Did you know that texting is banned for all drivers? In Virginia, it is a primary offense, which means police officers can pull you over if they suspect you of texting while driving. The fine is $125 for the first offense and $250 for subsequent offenses. Those fines are over and above the cost of the citation, you will be issued.Reckless driving is a criminal violation in Virginia, unlike in most other states where it is a traffic infraction. Using mobile phones and other personal communications devices while driving can fall under the category of reckless driving.
So this April, pledge to put safety first and leave the distractions until you have arrived at your destination. The Prince William County Police Department urges you to obey the law. Do not endanger your own life or the lives of others. Do not text and drive!
