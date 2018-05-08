How to Become More ‘Bear Aware’

Recently a Heritage Hunt resident used social media to alerted community members that a bear was seen in her neighborhood.

Bear sightings are not uncommon in the Gainesville area this time of year, especially in areas adjacent to forests.

Fortunately, the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries has provided some information on how to respond should you encounter a bear, which the Prince William Police Department shared with the public.

Becoming Bear Aware! Tips from the VA Department of Game & Inland Fisheries.

With a healthy black bear population, bear sightings are common throughout much of Virginia. A highly adaptable and intelligent animal, bears can live close to people. While local residents often do not know bears are living close by, some bears may wander into residential areas due to the smell of food around homes. The most common food attractants are bird-feeders, garbage, and pet food; however, outdoor grills, livestock food, compost, fruit trees, and beehives will also attract bears.