Out of the Blue Hosts Nov. Events to Support Community Causes

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood restaurant in Gainesville is holding more special events this November, including a local food drive, tap-takeover, drive to support local school children and a Thanksgiving Eve Party.

Additionally, management is planning ahead for December’s Military Appreciation Monday.

Out of the Blue has fine seafood dining, casual dining, great cocktails and crabs available for dine-in or takeout. Owners Ryan and Danny Pell are dedicated to supporting local causes and businesses.

Here is a taste of what the seafood restaurant has planned for November.

Haymarket Regional Food Pantry Food Drive

Out of the Blue has partnered the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry to hold a Food Drive for the nonprofit at its restaurant.

From Nov. 9 through Nov. 16, when guests bring in five donation items for Haymarket Regional Food Pantry, they receive a free appetizer or $24.95 All You Can Eat Blue Crabs (limit one per person.)

The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry is particularly low on nonperishable food items at the moment. Donations are especially appreciated.

6 Bears & A Goat Tap Takeover

Out of the Blue supports local breweries through a series of “Tap Takeovers.”

Nov. 16, lovers of craft beers can enjoy an Out of the Blue Tap Takeover by 6 Bear & A Goat Brewing Co., located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. 6 Bears & a Goat is named after its founders military service. “6 Bears” refers to six 20-year retirees from the U.S. Coast Guard. The “Goat” is a retiree from the U.S. Navy.

Guests who bring a donation to the food drive will receive two complementary tasting tickets!

Out of the Blue enjoyed working with Tin Cannon Brewing located on Limestone Road in Gainesville, Oct. 26.

“We all had a good time, and we consider it a huge success. There was a lot of energy, and we appreciate the support,” said Ryan Pell.

Thanksgiving Eve Holiday Party

Wednesday, Nov. 21, Out of the Blue invites everyone to their Thanksgiving Eve Holiday Party with guest bartending appearances by Mike Larkin and George “Papi” Zwetkow of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow.

Steamed shrimp will 1/2 price plus $5 MurLarkey Divine Clarity. It beats sitting in holiday traffic.

Open Thanksgiving Day, Holiday Parties

Why cook all day on Thanksgiving, when you can dine Out of the Blue? OOTB will be serving for Thanksgiving mainstays such as turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. Guests can choose to order off the regular menu as well. They will also be taking orders for carryout crabs by the bushel.

If possible guests should call by Nov. 19 to reserve seating for Thanksgiving evening.

Now is also a good time to book holiday parties and Out of the Blue has two private rooms. Perfect for small to medium parties.

Backpack Buddies Benefit Night

On Thursday, Nov. 29, the will host fall festival for Backpack Buddies, organized by the TVRG Homes and Out of the Blue.

Feeding America BackPack Program has been helping children get the nutritious and easy-to-prepare food on the weekends for over 15 years. Out of the Blue’s fundraiser will benefit students attending Prince William County Public Schools.

“Twenty-two million children receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and the National School Breakfast Program. For many of these children, school meals may be the only meals they eat,” said BackPack buddies.

Festival features a raffle; prizes include a 3-day and 2 night stay at a condo in Ocean City, Maryland.

Military Appreciation Mondays

OOTB held a successful Military Appreciation Monday benefit dinner on Nov. 5, in which they raised $2285 for the Prince William Chapter of Semper Fi.

Semper Fi, meaning “Always Faithful,” provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post-9/11 combat wounded and critically ill members or former members of the U.S Armed Forces and their families.

Dec. 3, the Military Appreciation Monday diner will benefit Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center. The center provides Equine-Assisted Activities and therapies and serves individuals with challenges or disabilities, included wounded veterans and service members.

Become a Sponsor

Out of the Blue holds month MAM benefit dinners on the first Monday of every month. Owners Ryan and Danny Pell are now accepting business sponsorships for their December MAM (call 571- 284-6350.) Sponsors match what diners spend that evening, which amount to approximately $100-300 per sponsor. OOTB promotes sponsors who are featured on flyers on every OOTB table during to and in the weeks prior to the event.

Individuals and businesses may also donate items to be auctioned off.

Food & Drink Specials

Throughout November, OOTB will continue their weekday $5 drink of the week specials with a seasonal cocktail and beer posted each week.

Guests can come in for Game Day Special deals on Sunday and Mondays. They include $1 oysters, 50 cent wings, $2 Bud Light drafts, $5 drink of the week, free kids meal (with $20 purchase), $29.95 Ayce Blue Crabs, $149 Bushel of Medium crabs carryout while supplies last.

Please call Out of the Blue at 571-284-6350 for more information about upcoming events, to become a sponsor or donor or to make a dinner reservation.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.