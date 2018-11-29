Blue Ridge Orthopaedic ‘Bodies In Motion’ Run Raises $55K for Community Non-Profits

Warrenton, Virginia – Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics and Bodies in Motion 10k/5k/Fun Run Race announced fundraising results from its event held at the Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Center on November 4.

A sum total of $55,000 in funds were raised for community non-profits. One hundred percent of funds raised from the race go back to local communities. In six years, Blue Ridge Bodies in Motion races have raised $215,000 for local charities.

“We need to do good deeds, and by doing so, we propel others forward to do the same,” says Jeff Hollis, CEO of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and treasurer of its foundation. “We were pleased with a good turnout at the race from the communities that we serve – including Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William – and great support from the Town of Warrenton. This participation helps us to give back in abundance.”

A presentation of monetary donations from the Foundation will take place Dec. 5. Local non-profits chosen to receive contributions from The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics include 25 organizations that serve those in need or have a heart for helping others.

Last year’s recipients include Haymarket Food Pantry, Sweet Julia Grace Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier, Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center, Verdun Adventure Bound and other certified 501c3 organizations that support citizens in local communities.

“We are especially grateful to our many event sponsors who generously committed the bulk of these funds in order for us to give back the way we do,” says Jill Smith, race coordinator and manager at Blue Ridge Orthopaedics & Spine Center. “We enjoy working with them, as they all represent businesses in the community, and it is nice to work towards a common goal together – helping others.”

2018 event sponsors included more than 300 people attended this year’s Bodies in Motion 5k/10k/Fun Run race. Prizes were awarded to the fastest runners by age and gender. Participants and community members of all ages, from toddler to senior citizens, avid runners to beginners, those cheering on friends and others partaking in food trucks and live entertainment were in attendance. Several doctors at Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and their families, and other local physicians ran in the race as well. Mr. Hollis served as this year’s event race announcer.

More information to come on the names of this year’s donation recipients following the give-back event. All recipient organizations serve local communities in Fauquier and surrounding counties. The next Bodies in Motion 10k/5k/Fun Run race will be held in the fall of 2019; the date to be announced soon.

About Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center offers comprehensive orthopaedic care for the entire family. With offices in Warrenton and Gainesville, Virginia, we provide world-class care – right here, right now.

Our Board-certified physicians are backed by extensive training in their subspecialties, and have trained among the top medical centers in the nation, including: Princeton, Georgetown Medical School, Rutgers, NYU, Stanford, Dartmouth, University of Michigan, Wake Forest University, Penn State, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Joint replacement, sports medicine, pain management, physical therapy, a dedicated spine center for the back and neck, hip and knee, shoulder care, hand center, foot and ankle – we specialize in every orthopaedic need. Our physicians, physician assistants, and therapists perform complex procedures and develop innovative methods that shape the future of orthopedic and spinal care. Our large team includes ten doctors, five physician assistants, five radiologic technologists, and many others. Patient Appointments: 540-347-9220

We understand you. We hear you. We want you to succeed.

www.BlueRidgeOrtho.com

About The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics

The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics was established in 2012 as Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation and renamed in 2018. This 501c3 is governed by a Board of community members and physicians and is the non-profit arm of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center. Over the last seven years, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics has raised more than $215,000 for local non-profits that serve the community. With a heart for helping Fauquier and surrounding counties, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics supports non-profits who better the communities that Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center serves. Be it a recreational sports scholarship for underprivileged youth, mental health care for a person in need, housing for the homeless, or meals for a large unemployed family, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics fills the gap by donating thousands of dollars every year to the non-profits who have their hands in the local community.

www.brofoundation.org

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.