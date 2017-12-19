Bristow Couple to Start Montessori, STEM Education Center in Haiti

Bristow residents Solitaire and Jeffery Caroll, parents at the Bristow Montessori School, have begun their efforts to start a multi-use educational center in Haiti that will combine Montessori and STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] education.

The Carrolls began volunteering in Haiti after a hurricane hit the island in 2014. Over time, they realized the dire need for educational opportunities in the country.

Haiti did not provide public education to its citizens, and without formal, practical or technical education, Haitians had little job prospects to lift themselves out of poverty.

Solitaire wanted to start a school that would teach young children, teens and adults to serve the needs of their community.

She spoke with teachers at the Bristow Montessori School about making the K-8 center a Montessori School, and they thought it was a great idea.

“Of course Montessori is going to be our first choice,” said Anita Ercole, Head of Schools at Bristow Montessori, which serves infants through the primary grades.

Ercole explained the Montessori philosophy was meant to serve children up through middle school, providing the most education possible in a short amount of time as Montessori was created in a time when students typically did not advance to college. The system is holistically enriching, though not solely academic.

Solitaire knew the Montessori system had several advantages. It would allow different ages in one classroom, accelerate advancement, and provide hands-on experiences. And, most of all, she saw the way a Montessori education has helped her son Trey to become more creative and inventive.

“It has helped him grow in his own education and allowed him the ability to try anything out. We’re basically trying to create the exact same environment for children all over the world,” she said.

After the Carrolls decided on a Montessori system, Ercole wanted to help. She decided the school could raise money for the Haitian school to buy Montessori materials by holding an on-going craft fair. All the crafts would be made by the students.

The Bristow Montessori children worked on the projects in their classroom and in an after-school group. They created jewelry using natural materials, animal pictures out of autumn leaves and braided friendship bracelets and bookmarks.

Teachers came in early to assist students in running a shop and selling items to parents, but the children gained the real-world experience. Even the younger children took an active role, making the majority of the crafts.

So far, the Bristow Montessori School raised over $650 for the cause, and the sale will continue until Christmas.

Solitaire is grateful, and knows the Montessori K-8 school will be a success for children. However, she is also looked towards the next step. She wanted teens and adults in the community to have career prospects.

The Carrolls witnessed great innovation taking place in Haiti after the hurricane, stemming from necessity. She wanted to show them how to market their creations.

“Technology cannot just provide a future and a living for them,” said Solitaire, explaining it must also meet the needs and challenges of the community.

The technology would include commuters skills, modern agricultural methods and animal husbandry. However, she is most excited about the “Makers Lab,” for science and inventing.

“Now you have a dedicated space where older children can literally come and invent,” she said.

The school will not take propriety over any of the inventions, so it can become a way for students to start a business, support themselves or find a well-paying job.

Solitaire believes the Montessori method will prepare students for future inventive pursuits engendering imaginative thought processes and fostering independent go-getters.

According to Solitaire, the school will be accessible for anyone who lives in the vicinity and students will just pay what they can afford. She is also looking for grant opportunities to help the school along.

The school will first open in Northern Haiti, but she contends that the model can be replicated anywhere and that is the plan. She hopes to provide the children of Haiti not only an education but one that helps them become curious, independent and persistent in their pursuit of knowledge and creative problem-solving.

