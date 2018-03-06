What Can PWC Homeowners Do with Debris from Fallen Trees?

By Prince William County Government

The recent winds have resulted in large amounts of debris from downed trees and branches. Property owners are responsible to remove the debris from their property, either themselves or through a contractor.

The County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road, and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility located at 13000 Balls Ford Road, will be open to receive this debris during normal operating hours this weekend and next week.

The material should be cut into smaller lengths (4 feet or less) and only branches and logs less than 24 inches in diameter can be accepted. We expect many to utilize the facility over the next few days, so expect some traffic delays and long wait times when using these facilities. To help expedite the process, please have your driver’s license available for County personnel to verify residency.

Trash haulers may also pick-up smaller amounts of debris from downed trees and branches as part of their normal trash collection process. In general, the branches must be cut into lengths less than 4 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter for pick-up at the curb. The material must be bundled in arm length bundles or placed in separate bags or containers marked as yard waste. Check with your private trash hauler for more specific guidelines for pick-up of woody debris.

For more information, check the County’s web site at http://www.pwcgov.org/emergency, or contact the Solid Waste Division of the Department of Public Works.