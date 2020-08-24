City of Manassas Announces New Fire & Rescue Chief

City of Manassas, VA . . . The City of Manassas has selected William A. Garrett to serve as Chief of Fire and Rescue services for the City.

Garret comes to the City with more than 32 years of experience in public safety. Garrett has experience managing a combined fire and rescue system, like the City’s, with both paid staff and volunteer staff.

“I am confident that William has the passion and commitment to continue building our excellent Fire & Rescue Department,” said City Manager W. Patrick Pate. “His background and experience will be an asset to our leadership team.”

Garrett comes to the city by way of Winchester, Virginia where he served as Fire Chief and before that from Fairfax County, Virginia where he served as Deputy Fire Chief. In his tenure at Fairfax, he served as Deputy Chief for Support Services, Operations Shift Deputy and Emergency Medical Services at differing times.

In 2009 he was awarded the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Firefighter of the Year. He has received Chief Fire Officer and Chief Emergency Medical Services Officer designation thru the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

“I am deeply honored and very excited to join the City of Manassas Leadership team,” said Garrett. “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the care of the Manassas community, the men and women of the City of Manassas Fire and Rescue System.”

Garrett began his career as a volunteer in 1988. He became an EMS provider/paramedic in 1990 and served in this capacity during his entire career. Having begun his career as a volunteer, Garrett is familiar with a combined Fire and Rescue system and is looking forward to getting started with the City of Manassas. His first day with the City of Manassas is Aug. 31.

