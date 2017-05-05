Coach Recognizes Outstanding SJHS Student Lacrosse Players

Letter to the Stonewall Jackson High School Community, By Lacrosse Coach Adam Ward

Dear colleagues, faculty, and staff:

Please allow me to take a moment to introduce the Senior Varsity Boys Lacrosse players of 2017. We have 8 young men with a combined cumulative GPA of almost 30.0, for an average of 3.7. Half of them have over 4.0 GPAs. Three of them rank in the top 10 of this graduating class: AJ Neal (4.40), Hunter LeClair (4.509), and Ryan Klein (4.582).

These boys have dedicated themselves to athletics, academics, their community and SJHS for the last four years. They are members of National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Ecology Club, the IB program and compete in SeaPerch to name a few. They are all college-bound and two, Hunter Becker and Dante Campudoni, have signed to play college lacrosse and Bridgewater and Lourdes Universities respectively.

They have – in conjunction with OP Boys Lacrosse – raised nearly $2,000 for Officer Down, dependably exhibit school spirit through SALC and student cheering sections at games, and most recently many volunteered as escorts for girls with mental disabilities at the Miss Ability Pageant. They are truly some of the best and brightest we have to offer here at SJHS.

Please take a moment if you see them this week, especially on Friday, rocking their jerseys in preparation for their Senior Night game here vs. Osbourn that night (MCed by Mr. Norman Jones!) to congratulate them on their accomplishments. And thank you all for being a part of their educations and lives.

The Seniors will be honored at 6:40 p.m., Friday, May 5, at Stonewall Jackson High School Lacrosse field prior to face-off at 7.

The Bone” BBQ will be there for a pre-game tailgate. A portion of the proceeds benefit SJHS Boys Lacrosse. Hope to see you there!

Adam Ward

Stonewall Jackson High School

Social Studies Dept.

Head Varsity Boys Lacrosse Coach