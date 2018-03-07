Coles Supervisor Hosts Community Conversation on School Safety

Supervisor Marty Nohe of the Coles District will be hosting a community conversation regarding school safety in Prince William County.

The Community Conversation will take place March 12 in the Colgan High School Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the forum to begin at 7 p.m.

Panelists will include:

Marty Nohe, PWC Supervisor

School Board Member Willie Deutsch

School Board Member Diane Raulston

Prince William County Police Department Chief Barry Barnard

Department of Justice Victim Program Specialist Stacy Phillips

Sheriff Glen Hill

Prince William County Public Schools Risk Management Office

Local Psychologist- TBA

Kristina Schnack Kotlus of PwcMoms.com will serve as the moderator.

“The entire country has been horrified by the recent tragic events occurring in our nation’s schools,” said Nohe. “Education without fear is something that students should be able to take for granted, but as parents we can’t help but replay news reports in our heads as we send our kids off to school. Throughout Prince William County, parents are asking: is my child safe at school?”

“Come join us for a Community Conversation focusing on your questions and concerns regarding the safety of our county’s schools and what parents can do right now to help their kids. Information and resources will be available on a variety of topics.”

Questions are being submitted in advance for the panel, and we will address as many as time allows. Questions for the panel to MNohe@pwcgov.org.

This event is free and open to the public.

