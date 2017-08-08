Comfort Case Competes for DSW’s ‘Leave Your Mark’ Philanthropic Donation

Comfort Cases has officially been selected as a finalist for DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse’s Shoe Lovers Care ‘Leave Your Mark’ contest.

Its founders hope they can count on local residents to support the charity that they have been so supportive of in the past.

Comfort Cases is a Maryland based charity started by Manassas native Rob Chasteen-Scheer. It provides backpacks, pajamas, toiletries and other items to foster children who are often reassigned to new homes. These often become the only thing that these children “own” and that they can take pride in as all items are brand-new.

Without donations from Comfort Cases, foster children simply carry their belongings in plastic garbage bags.

Supporting foster children is important to Chasteen-Scheer who was a foster child and has adopted four foster children.

Local resident Terri Aufmuth Stevens, a high school friend of Chasteen-Scheer, opened Comfort Cases’s second chapter in the Bristow area. Through networking with friends and acquaintances, local businesses and Linton Hall School, she has made the chapter a great success.

In recent years, Comfort Cases has received national media attention. Comfort Cases and its founders have appeared on television talk shows including ‘Ellen’ and ‘Kathie Lee and Hoda.’

Now, Aufmuth Stevens hopes residents of Prince William and the surrounding areas will support the charity’s effort to win significant monetary support from DSW’s ‘Leave Your Mark’ contest.

‘Leave Your Mark’ is a philanthropic program that allows DSW’s employees nationwide to nominate nonprofit organizations they feel passionate about supporting. DSW then selects eight finalists from the many submissions.

The nonprofit that receives the most votes on www.ShoeLoversCare.com will receive a $75,000 donation from DSW.

Voting is currently open to the public and ends August 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Supporters can also share their vote on Facebook and Twitter with #DSWShoeLoversCare to promote the ‘Leave Your Mark’ campaign.

More About Comfort Cases:

On any given day, nearly 428,000 children are in the foster care system across the United States. Of these thousands of children, most enter the foster care system carrying little more than the clothes on their backs. If afforded the opportunity to collect belongings, many children are handed a trash bag in which carry their personal items. This transition is a time of great upheaval and instability.

For most, a first foster home placement is highly unlikely to be their last. Many children in foster care are moved from home to home multiple times, holding their life’s treasures in a bag most use for garbage.

Comfort Cases believes that every child has the right to feel a sense of dignity. Every child deserves a special bag filled with belongings they can call their own. It is Comfort Cases’ mission to provide a proper bag, filled with comfort and essential items, for these brave children in search of finding a forever home.

Comfort Cases is currently taking big strides to expand nationally, creating a larger footprint on the way we support children and youth in foster care. DSW’s Shoe Lovers Care Leave Your Mark would make a major impact to help us march in the direction of our dreams.

To make sense in dollars and cents of the impact DSW’s grant would have on Comfort Cases’ mission, the average cost of a complete Comfort Case is $45. Receiving the $75,000 award from the Shoe Lovers Care Program equates to 1,600 complete cases for those in foster care across the country.

“We implore you to join in our journey with the hope the ‘shoe fits’ for you to become a part of Comfort Cases’ community of care for kids! Vote today for Comfort Cases at www.ShoeLoversCare.com !!!”

Learn more about Comfort Cases at www.comfortcases.org

