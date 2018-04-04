Congressional District 1 Residents Invited to Democrats’ ‘Views & Brews’ Debate

Indivisible NoVa West Presents Views & Brews: A Congressional District 1 Democratic Debate on the Issues Important to Voters.

The debate will be held at Old Bust Head Brewing Company at 7134 Farm Station Road in the Vint Hill neighborhood of Warrenton, Friday, April 6.

Doors open at 8:15 p.m. The debate will begin promptly at 8:45 p.m. and will last for approximately one hour.

Attendees are encouraged to come early to enjoy food and drink. Food can be purchased from Red Dog BBQ food truck, which will be on site at Old Bust Head until 9 p.m. The brewery will be open until 11:30 p.m.

All three District 1 Democratic primary candidates have agreed to participate in the debate. They are Edwin Santana, John Suddarth and Vangie Williams.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the candidates after the debate in a relaxed atmosphere.

Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs and Director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, will moderate.

Attendees may submit questions upon arrival. The League of Women Voters of Virginia will be onsite to review the questions before passing them onto the candidates. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register to vote.

The sponsoring group, Indivisible NoVa West, works locally and nationally to help ensure that all Americans, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, national origin, and sexual orientation receive equal representation and treatment by the laws and institutions of this country. More information about the group can be found on the Indivisible NoVa West Facebook page.

Representatives from OneVirginia2021, an organization that advocates for fair redistricting in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will also be in attendance.

“This forum is a the logical next step for Congressional District 1 families who attended a March for Life,” said a representative of Indivisible NoVa West. “They and/or their teenage children can become involved in the process of electing officials who support their views on gun control and other important issues.”

Those under 21 can enjoy root beer floats, and little ones are invited as well.

The winning Democrat will face off against incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in the Congressional Election in November.

