County Breaks Ground on New Nokesville Fire Station

By Prince William County Government

1963 is the year The Beatles released their first album, General Hospital debuted and the Coca-Cola Company introduced its first diet drink, Tab. It’s also the year that the Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s current building was built. Wednesday, a ceremony was held to break ground on the department’s new station.

The new 18,233-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will replace the old building at 12826 Marsteller Drive in Nokesville. It will have three drive-through apparatus bays that will house an ambulance, an engine and a tanker. The new building will also include offices, day room-kitchen, fitness room, watch room, bunk rooms, locker rooms, a storage mezzanine and training tower. The facility will also house a multi-purpose room for training and community activities.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson attended the ceremony and said she was pleased to be at the groundbreaking. “I really feel a sense of accomplishment already to stand here this morning and join so many of you for this groundbreaking. I’m thrilled that we are here today to build the new big sister to this building that has served the community for so long.”

The Department of Fire and Rescue Chief, Kevin McGee, also spoke at the groundbreaking and said that it was time for a replacement. “Nokesville Fire and Rescue Station 5 … has provided great service to the Nokesville community over many years. The station was constructed as a 25-year lifecycle standard. It has functioned for over twice that lifecycle. So it is time for us to break ground on the future of our fire and rescue … with a station that’s built to at least a 50-year construction standard that is likely to serve this community for the next 75, perhaps 100 years into the future.”

Nokesville Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Mike Silva, said the old building could no longer meet the needs of the community. “As a result of increased mission requirements, personnel requirements and even the size of the apparatus we drive … it’s time for us to finally retire that building and move on to something new.”

He went on to say that everyone at the department was excited about the groundbreaking. “This is a great day for us.”

The station is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2019.

